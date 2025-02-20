PNN

Chandigarh [India], February 20: Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Mohali (Jhanjeri), transformed into a vibrant confluence of literature, thought, and artistic expression with Sahityam 2025 - The CGC Mohali Literature Festival. The two-day literary extravaganza stood as a testament to the visionary leadership of the Honourable Managing Director of CGC Mohali, whose unwavering commitment to fostering intellectual curiosity and creative dialogue has positioned CGC Mohali as a hub for academic and cultural brilliance. Under his guidance, Sahityam 2025 was not merely an event but a celebration of the boundless power of words--bringing together literary stalwarts, creative visionaries, and enthusiastic minds to explore storytelling, culture, and intellectual discourse.

The festival commenced with the much-anticipated Luminary Hour, featuring Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning Actor & Motivational Speaker. With his eloquence and theatrical brilliance, Vidyarthi enthralled the audience, sharing insights on the intersection of literature and performance. His compelling anecdotes illuminated the power of storytelling in shaping artistic consciousness and inspiring resilience.

Adding to the festival's intellectual vibrancy, renowned filmmaker, author, and orator Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took center stage for the Spectrum Talk--an incisive discussion on literature as a mirror to society. In a fearless exploration of storytelling's responsibility, Mr. Agnihotri delved into the necessity of dissenting voices, the role of literature in cultural discourse, and the timeless impact of fearless narratives.

One of the festival's most anticipated highlights, Ink Unveiled - The Mega Book Launch, witnessed an extraordinary confluence of literary talent. The session marked the grand unveiling of thought-provoking works spanning diverse genres, reaffirming literature's ability to immortalize human experiences. The books launched during this prestigious event included:

- The Dark Within by Vijay Kumar

- Fearless World by Dr. Shivani Kaushal, Krishna Kalsi, and Japjeet Kaur Arora

- Aadhvitaah by Dr. Shivani Kaushal and Harshdeep Singh

- M&A Compendium: Insights from Future Legal Minds by Japjeet Kaur Arora, Aaliya John, Muskan Dhamija, and Aryan Thakur

- The Bliss: An English Poetry Book by Dr. Shivani Kaushik and Ashish Guleria

- You Do You by Karmanya Kaur

More than a literary unveiling, the session was a testament to the creative spirit, fostering dialogue between authors and literary enthusiasts while celebrating the written word's enduring impact.

In an era of fleeting digital exchanges, Ek Shaam Patra De Naam rekindled the lost art of letter-writing. This thought-provoking panel discussion evoked nostalgia and admiration for handwritten letters, exploring their literary, historical, and emotional significance. The esteemed panelists reflected on how letters have shaped personal narratives and storytelling traditions, fostering an enriching dialogue on the poetic cadence of penned words.

Day 2 witnessed an inspiring session, Aaghaz: My Story, with Yogesh Chabria, Global Thought Leader, Bestselling Author & Founder of The Happionaire Way. Sharing his journey of resilience, ambition, and self-discovery, Chabria captivated the audience with profound insights on embracing challenges and carving one's own path to success. His narrative resonated deeply, leaving the attendees motivated to script their own stories with courage and conviction.

Poetry took center stage with Voices in Verse, a compelling panel discussion celebrating the rhythm and soul of poetic expression. Esteemed poets and literary experts engaged in a thought-provoking exchange on poetry's role in shaping emotions, narratives, and societal perspectives. From classical verses to contemporary compositions, the discussion underscored poetry's eternal charm and its ability to give voice to untold stories.

As Sahityam 2025 drew to a close, it left behind a legacy of profound conversations, creative revelations, and an enduring celebration of literature's transformative power. The festival's success was a testament to the timeless allure of storytelling, where words wove together a tapestry of thought, expression, and artistic brilliance.With hearts and minds enriched, attendees departed with lingering conversations, newfound inspirations, and an eager anticipation for the next chapter of this literary odyssey. Until then, the echoes of Sahityam 2025 will continue to resonate, reminding us that literature is not just written--it is lived.

