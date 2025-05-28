BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: For the first time in its history, Sanjivani Parenteral Limited has recommended a dividend.

The Board of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd has recommended a final dividend of INR 0.5/- per share, i.e., 5% of equity share having face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025 to be declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final Dividend if declared, shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

