Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31: Sanskriti University, a leading institution renowned for its academic prowess and innovative ecosystem, titled as Top Multidisciplinary & Innovation-Driven University of Uttar Pradesh, was recently celebrated at the National Science Day Celebration 2025. The prestigious event, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, saw Sanskriti University honored with the esteemed Technology Incubator (ITBI) Certificate. This significant recognition, presented by the Hon'ble Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, to Sanskriti University's Vice Chancellor, Dr. M B Chetti, and Dr. Gajendra Singh, CEO of the Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering (IIIE), underscores the university's relentless pursuit of scientific excellence and its dedication to fostering technological innovation.

Sanskriti University's iTBI initiative has been pivotal in nurturing startups, facilitating groundbreaking research, and providing young innovators with a robust platform to transform their ideas into tangible solutions. This commitment aligns perfectly with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' aiming for a progressive and technologically empowered India. The university consistently encourages students and researchers to engage in pioneering work that addresses real-world challenges.

The National Science Day Celebration 2025 served as a crucial platform for distinguished scientists, policymakers, and academicians to discuss the future of research and development in India. Sanskriti University's achievement not only brings immense pride to its faculty and students but also reinforces its vital role as a leader in scientific advancement. With a strong focus on interdisciplinary research, robust industry collaboration, and a future-ready curriculum, Sanskriti University continues to inspire the next generation of scientists and entrepreneurs. This honor is a significant stride in the university's mission to contribute meaningfully to a progressive and innovative India.

Sanskriti University: Your Gateway to Higher Education Excellence!

Sanskriti University, recognized as the Best University in Mathura and a Top University of Uttar Pradesh, is a beacon of quality education. We are consistently ranked among the Best Colleges in UP for Engineering & Management, Agriculture, Law, Paramedical, and many other disciplines.

As a Top-Ranked Multidisciplinary & Innovation-Driven University in India, Sanskriti University boasts unparalleled achievements, including India's No.1 in Patent Applications Filed with 2,700+ patents and 30+ Research Grants. We are Ranked 1st in Tourism & Hospitality (India Today) & Top Emerging B-School (Times B-School 2024), and proudly stand Among Top 3 Private Universities in UP (Outlook iCare 2024) and Ranked 6th in Management & Commerce (Times B-School).

Sanskriti University is Recognized & Approved by: UGC | ICAR | AIU | PCI | INC | BCI | NCISM | NCTE, ensuring the highest standards of education. Our students achieve remarkable success with a Rs54 LPA Highest Package and an Rs6.2 LPA Avg. Package, reflecting our 85% Placements and network of 250+ Recruiters.

We believe in practical, industry-aligned learning, evidenced by our strong Industry Collaborations: TCS iON, IITs, IIMs, NITs | AI, Robotics, CNC, & Ecological Farming. Our commitment to research is further highlighted by an ISRO Research Project on Satellite-Based Pollution Monitoring of the Yamuna River and the Sanskriti Technology Incubation Centre | Govt. of India & UP Govt. Approved | 15+ Startups.

At Sanskriti, we foster a global outlook through Global Student Exchange Programs and our unique IIIE System - Innovation, Incubation, IPR & Entrepreneurship. Our academic rigor is supported by 2,500+ Research Papers Published and 100,000+ Books in Library.

Don't miss the opportunity to secure your future at Sanskriti University. To know more about our scholarship programs, admission process, and to fill out the Sanskriti Online Admission Form, Apply Now! Visit: https://admission.sanskriti.edu.in or call our admission helpline at 08071296492.

