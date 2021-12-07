Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India further strengthened its presence in Jammu & Kashmir by getting on board Makroo Motor Company which will exclusively deal with the entire range of excavator and motor grader sales, service and spare parts business in the Union Territory.

The new dealership will not only enhance the market leadership position of Sany India but will expand their dealer footprint by catering to customer requirements in 11 districts of UT Jammu & Kashmir; With Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian Anantnag, Kulgam in Kashmir division and Kathua, Doda, Poonch, Rajouri in Jammu division. Makroo Motor Company has already started sales and service of Sany excavators in its territory.

Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support), Shashank Pandey, Assistant Vice President & Head of Excavator Business Unit, and Rohit Punjabi, RM North Region inaugurated the dealership in the presence of Junaid Makroo, Managing Director, Makroo Motor Company and Board of Directors which included Hazi Gulam Mohamad Makroo, Fayaz Makroo and Waseem Makroo.

Dr Shishir Bansal Chief Engineer, CPWD who is heading the construction of AIIMS project in Pulwama was the special guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support), Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to have onboard a reputed name like Makroo Motor Company. I am sure their years of work experience in this region will enhance sales and garner customers from every nook and corner of this beautiful valley. I have full confidence that Makroo Motor Company will create new sales record in this region and I wish them a bright future with the Sany family."

A small key handover ceremony was also held during the inauguration to felicitate the first two customers of this dealership, Zahoor Ahmad Rather, M.A. Builders Pvt. Ltd. & Aqeeb Amin, Amin Batteries. Both the machines will contribute to the AIIMS, Avantipora construction project at Pulwama in Kashmir.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 600 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Mining Machinery, and Renewable Energy.

Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber-tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 39 dealers and 180 plus touch points across India and South Asia to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 20,000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries.

Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

