Mumbai, December 7: A woman and her male friend have been arrested for the Mumbai Crime Branch for recording an intimate video of a woman doctor and her boyfriend in November and later blackmailing them to pay Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra capital Mumbai.

The duo used a spy cam to record the video in the doctor's clinic, according to police. Mumbai: Man Hacks Woman's Phone, Blackmails Her Using Private Photos; Arrested From Pune

According to a report in The Indian Express, the accused threatened the doctor to upload the video on social media and send it to her family. The alleged incident took place on November 26.

Police said the doctor is married but was having an affair with a man who came from Oman to Mumbai and visited her clinic.

The woman accused worked as a compounder in the doctor's clinic. She was aware of the doctor having an affair and thus brought a spy camera and installed it inside the doctor's room.

The doctor and her friend were recorded when they were alone in the room. The woman accused then gave the recording to her accomplice who blackmailed the doctor by sending the clip on the victim's phone on November 29.

According to police, the duo threatened the doctor for four days. Later, the victim approached police in Central Mumbai. A case of extortion and criminal intimidation was filed under IPC and IT Act on December 3.

The police said the duo threatened the doctor and her friend for four days, after which she approached a police station in central Mumbai, where a case of extortion and criminal intimidation under IPC and IT Act was registered on December 3.

After the complaint, police asked the doctor to tell the accused woman that she would pay the extortion money. A trap was then laid to nab the accused. However, police said the woman came to know about the trap and instead sent the video to an acquaintance of the doctor. Delhi Police Bust Honeytrap Gang Involved in Extorting Money, Arrest Kingpin

The police said the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that his friend gave him the video. The police also recovered the camera and memory card.

The duo were handed over to the police station where the case was registered. “The police station officials will probe the matter further,” said an officer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).