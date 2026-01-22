VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: Sara's Wholesome Food is redefining pet nutrition in India by bridging the gap between the trust Indian pet parents place in home-cooked meals and the scientific precision required for complete canine nutrition. Born from founder Rashi Narang's personal search for honest, balanced food for her dog Sara, the brand offers gently cooked, retort-packed meals formulated by canine nutritionists using visible, human-grade ingredients with zero preservatives, fillers, or artificial additives. With over 10 complete recipes, including grain-free and novel protein options, Sara's Wholesome Food eliminates nutritional guesswork, supports digestive health, skin, coat, and immunity, and has earned the trust of both veterinarians and over 5,00,000 pet parents across India. In just two years and more than 25,00,000 meals served, it has sparked a shift away from compromise toward thoughtfully made, scientifically backed food that reflects the same care pet parents bring to their own meals.

"Like every Indian mother, I used to feed my Hershey [dog] ghar ki daal-roti, thinking it was a complete meal. Around the time she turned 3, we noticed she had started licking her paws. Then we consulted the vet, who told us it was a gluten allergy. And roti was the main culprit."

- Meenakshi Goel, Pet Parent

It's a truth universally known, that a pet parent with a dog who is their family, must be in search of dog food that's healthy and complete. But Indian pet parents take it a step further. They look for pet food that's not only nourishing, but also worthy of their trust: made with fresh ingredients, no harmful preservatives, zero chemicals, and nothing heavily processed.

In short: Indian pet parents won't give their pets anything that they wouldn't trust.

With this in mind, it's not surprising that over 90% of Indian pet parents feed their pets home-cooked food, ranging from daal-roti to dahi-rice, made fresh with ingredients they pick themselves. And while cooking for family is a sentiment rooted in love, it doesn't guarantee complete, balanced, or even appropriate nutrition for pets.

As Meenakshi discovered, home-cooked food, especially when not made to meet the nutritional needs of dogs, can trigger allergies, cause nutritional deficiencies, and eventually, long-term health concerns that often go unnoticed at first.

And that leaves the question unanswered once again: What's the best food you can give to your pet that's not only scientifically made to suit their health, but also made with the same honesty, care, and transparency you expect from your own food?

This very question led a pet parent from Delhi in search of trustworthy food for her dog, Sara. And when the pet food market continued to disappoint her with options that were incomplete, impure, and imbalanced, Rashi Narang, founder of Heads Up For Tails, resolved to come up with her own answer.

She started with a team of canine nutritionists who formulated a recipe specially for dogs. Farm-fresh ingredients were sourced, each with a specific purpose and benefit. These ingredients were then cooked in small batches and the meal was kept fresh without any preservatives or chemicals.

This is how Sara's Wholesome Food was born, and with it began a movement toward better, more thoughtful pet nutrition in India that's already 5,00,000+ pet parents strong.

"Bella is a very picky eater and also struggles with a sensitive tummy. We've tried different dog foods across the board but nothing had worked for us until we found Sara's!"

- Sonalika Agargwal, Pet Parent

In addition to being a reliable choice for pet parents, Sara's Wholesome Food has steadily earned the trust and recommendations of vets across the country.

"Making food at home for dogs can be tough. You will need to find the right balance of protein, healthy fats, and vitamins. Now there's a new option in the market called retort-packed food, that's made by specialists. Sara's Wholesome Ready-Made Food is a great option because it's scientifically made."

- Dr. SK Pandey, Senior Veterinarian

"So many pet parents ask me if vegetarian food is good for their dogs, if they can give homemade food. If it has the right amount of protein, I say, why not?! Sara's Wholesome takes that guesswork out of the equation!"

- Dr. Mayank Chaudhary, Veterinarian

Whether it was Rashi's heartfelt story of loving her dog to the point of invention, or HUFT's credibility as a trusted pet nutrition brand that moved pet parents to choose scientifically-made fresh food over home cooking, one thing is clear: in just 2 years, Sara's Wholesome Food has changed the way India feeds its pets.

It replaced nutritional guesswork with expert formulation.

Complete and balanced recipes by canine nutritionists, delivering essential nutrients that home-cooked meals often miss.

It made ingredients visible and trustworthy.

Real meats, vegetables, and Indian superfoods you can actually see. No fillers, no mystery ingredients, just honest food that builds trust at first glance.

It brought human-grade standards to pet nutrition.

Gently cooked in HUFT's state-of-the-art kitchen designed specifically for pet food, not mass-production lines.

It eliminated harmful additives entirely.

0% preservatives, fillers, thickeners, colors, or artificial ingredients. As close as it can get to nature.

It introduced natural variety and rotation.

10+ complete recipes, including grain-free, Biryani, and novel proteins, that make rotation simple and deliver the health benefits of natural variety.

Most importantly, it gave pet parents confidence without compromise.

For the first time, Indian pet parents didn't have to choose between what's convenient and what's complete. They could finally feed their pets food that's scientifically backed, transparently made, and rooted in the same care they bring to their own meals.

And while pet parents may first choose Sara's Wholesome Food to feed their dogs better, what reinforces that choice are the visible transformations they notice in their pets' health when Sara's is fed daily: improved energy and better digestion, followed by healthier skin and coat, stronger immunity, and overall wellbeing.

"That's when we found Sara's Wholesome Food. And over time, her [Hershey's] paws improved, and her gut health improved."

- Meenakshi Goel, Pet Parent

"My 4-year-old Retriever has pancreatic disorder, because of which his digestion was not good. He used to poop every five minutes. For the last six months, we've been using Sara's Wholesome Food and that has really improved his health a lot! We give it to him twice a day, and there's no discomfort, his digestion has improved."

- Shopper at HUFT store

"Sara's Wholesome Food has also reduced our visits to the vet because Bella now has a healthy tummy, healthy coat, and she has so much more energy."

- Sonalika Agargwal, Pet Parent

At its heart, Sara's Wholesome Food is leading a shift Indian pet parents have been waiting for. With over 25,00,000 meals already served, it represents a move away from guesswork and compromise, toward food that is thoughtfully made, nutritionally complete, and rooted in the same care we bring to our own meals. Because when pets are family, feeding them isn't just a daily task, it's a responsibility, a promise, and an act of love. And today, across lakhs of homes, that love is finally being met with food that's made to truly nourish it.

