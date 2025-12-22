By Kaushal Verma

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Data from satellite communication (Satcom) combined with on-ground data, could significantly improve decision-making in Indian agriculture over the next few years, helping farmers manage climate risks, improve productivity and reduce losses, Kuchibhotla Srinivas, Partner, Deloitte India, said.

Responding to a question from ANI in an exclusive interview on how the government's push on Satcom would impact the agribusiness sector, he said "currently, satellite data-led interventions deliver around 50 per cent precision, but as models evolve and data quality improves, this can rise to 70-75 per cent over the next four to five years, especially when satellite intelligence is combined with ground truthing."

He said satellite imagery is becoming a critical enabler in agriculture, a sector influenced by climate variability, farm practices and crop genetics. Satellite data is already being used to assess soil fertility, monitor crop health and forecast yields, but Srinivas stressed that it provides only a macro-level picture.

"For real precision, satellite data has to be integrated with sensor-based and field-level data on soil quality, irrigation and micro-climatic conditions," he said.

Srinivas said India's food and agribusiness sector--spanning agriculture, agri inputs, infrastructure, food processing and packaged foods--is valued at over $750 billion and has been growing in double digits for more than a decade. The sector includes more than 34 sub-sectors, such as fertilisers, seeds and agrochemicals, which together drive higher growth even when primary agriculture expands at a slower pace.

Agriculture growth typically fluctuates between 2 and 5 per cent, depending on weather conditions, he said.

With above-normal monsoons this year, agriculture growth in FY26 is estimated to be in the range of 3-4 per cent, continuing steady growth in line with the previous year's growth rate, while the overall food and agri sector is expected to grow in the range of 8-10 per cent.

Digital technologies are also reshaping agriculture into an end-to-end, data-driven supply chain, Srinivas said, particularly in export-oriented segments where traceability is critical.

"In mature export supply chains such as shrimp, traceability already exists at the pond level. You can trace the product back to where it was produced and the practices used," he said, adding that similar systems are still evolving in domestic markets. Improved traceability benefits both consumers and farmers, he said. Consumers gain confidence about food quality and origin, while farmers can achieve better price realisation by demonstrating compliance with quality and sustainability standards. Over time, this could also reduce disputes related to origin and quality in global markets.

The government's Digital Agriculture Mission and AgriStack initiative are expected to accelerate this transformation. Srinivas said the first priority has been digitising land records, followed by integrating data on soil, water, climate and crops. "It is a complex process and still under evolution, but it will fundamentally reshape how farm policy and support systems are designed and delivered," he said.

Artificial intelligence and drones are also playing a growing role in agriculture, particularly in pest, disease and weed management. Srinivas said Indian farmers currently lose 10-35 per cent of potential crop output due to pest attacks and crop diseases.

"With AI-based prediction and drone-led targeted spraying, these losses can be significantly reduced by speeding up decisions, not just automating tasks," he said.

Deloitte is working with both central and state governments on multiple agri-focused digital initiatives, including enterprise monitoring and price analytics dashboards for essential commodities for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

These systems support policy decisions on imports, exports, stock limits and price stabilisation, particularly for pulses.

"Emerging technologies will disrupt the current way agriculture operates," Srinivas said. "They will bring efficiency, resilience and sustainability across the value chain and shape the future of Indian agriculture." (ANI)

