New Delhi [India], January 15: Sattva Nation, India's frontrunner in holistic wellness, hosted the third edition of the 'Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards' here today. This annual wellness Festival, encapsulating the essence of holistic well-being across eight dimensions, marked the country's largest holistic wellness festival.

Sattva Nation's annual Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards prestigiously invites its chief Guest Ambassador Deepak Vohra (Special Advisor to PM, Lesotho, Gunea- Bissau, South Sudan, Special Advisor - Ladhakh Authonomous Hill Councils Leh and Kargil) and Sanjay Kumar (IAS, Director General NITI Aayog, Govt. of India), Lazar Vukadinovic Ambassador of Serbia, His Excellency Slobodan Uzunov Ambassador of North Macedonia along with its advisory council members Gurmit Singh Arora Chairman - Indian Green building Council, Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson Blossom Kochhar group of Companies, Shibani Kashyap - Bollywood Playback Singer, Dr. Gaurav Grover - Chairman New Delhi Social workers Association, Dr Mickey Mehta (Global Leading holistic health guru, author, Corporate life coach) Rekha Chaudhari ( Global Wellness Ambassador and holistic guru for India), these all added charm to this beautiful evening where the event has redefined the meaning of health and wellness.

Lazar Vukadinovic Ambassador of Serbia said, "Wellness is extremely important. So, the fact that India is so big in population and we're talking about a young population, this is something that you need to take into account the healthiness of the nation. Sattva Nation is doing an excellent job. With yoga, one can lead a healthy lifestyle. This is something important. People are saying, this is a decade of India. I would disagree with this. It's the century of India."

Sattva Nation, an avant-garde wellness platform, places significance on Physical, Environmental, Social, Financial, Emotional, Occupational, Spiritual, and Intellectual well-being. The 'Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 3.0' honored exceptional individuals who have exemplified resilience and excellence in the wellness industry. The organization acknowledged the excellent contributions of women entrepreneurs, professionals, and experts and honoured Preeti Seth and Dr. Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale with the Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 3.0. Other women recipients included Dr. Ipsita Chatterjee, Rita Jairath, Shlloka, Sampat Pal Devi, Dr Meenakshi Sawhney, Dr. Angela Khanna, Dr. Dimple Jangda, Dr. Rachna Khanna Singh, Prachi Yadav, Asmita Chakraborty, Vini Shail Singh, and Rosy Ahluwalia.

Preeti Singh Mundra, Founder of Sattva Nation, said, "The Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards and Festival is a unique initiative where we recognize wellness experts from eight dimensions of Holistic wellness, making it the biggest wellness fest. We not only felicitated the wellness experts but also shared thought leadership on various subjects to prioritize wellness in society."

Dr. Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale, said, I am truly humbled by the honor at the Sattva Nation Awards in Delhi. With 13 years of expertise in laparoscopic surgery and a focus on high-risk pregnancies, my dedication lies in making women's lives pain-free. As an educator, I believe obstetrics is an art that saves lives. This recognition fuels my commitment to delivering top-notch women's healthcare." - Dr. Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale, Consultant Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon

The fest also witnessed two captivating panel discussions. Speaking at a session on 'Harmony of Mind, Body, and Environment: Holistic Wellness in the Modern World,' the founder of Pachouli Wellness Preeti Seth explained the dynamic relationship between mental well-being, physical health, and environmental harmony. Other panelists including Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Dr. Mickey Mehta, and Gurmit Singh Arora also emphasized the need for harmony in today's fast-paced world.

At another panel discussion on 'Empowering Women: Navigating Challenges, Creating Opportunities,' Anchal Sharma, Sampat Pal, and Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, focused on addressing challenges and creating opportunities for women's holistic empowerment.

The event received support from partners such as Knest, K Raheja Corp, Resurgent India, MentorX, Pachouli Wellness, Core & Pure, NDSWA, Meals of Happiness, and Can Heal. Sattva Nation's 'Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 3.0' not only celebrated life but also underscored the importance of holistic well-being in shaping a healthier and harmonious society.

