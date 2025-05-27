PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a leading manufacturer of aroma and home decor products, has announced a Rights Issue of up to 48 crore equity shares for cash at a price of Rs1.00 per Rights Equity Share, aggregating to Rs48 crores. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening the company's capital base and supporting its next phase of expansion.

The Rights Issue is being made to the eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 5 Rights Equity Shares for every 2 fully paid-up equity shares held on the Record Date of 9th May 2025. The issue will remain open for a period of 30 days, starting 28th May 2025 and closing on 26th June 2025. Notably, the Issue Closing Date will not be subject to extension.

In alignment with SEBI regulations, all rights entitlements and allotments will be processed only in dematerialized form. Fractional entitlements will be ignored as per regulatory guidelines. However, eligible shareholders whose fractional entitlements are ignored may receive preferential consideration for allotment of one additional share if they apply for shares beyond their entitlement, subject to availability.

Key Highlights of the Rights Issue:

* Issue of up to 48 crore equity shares at Rs1.00 each on a rights basis* Rights ratio: 5 Rights Equity Shares for every 2 fully paid-up Equity Shares held* Issue opens on 28th May 2025 and closes on 26th June 2025

Mit T Brahmbhatt, Managing Director of Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, commented: "This Rights Issue marks a pivotal step in our growth journey. The proceeds will enable us to scale operations, enhance product innovation, and strengthen our market footprint. Our strong financial performance over the past year underscores our commitment to value creation and long-term business sustainability."

The Rights Entitlements credited to demat accounts may be renounced either partially or in full through the stock exchange mechanism or via off-market transfers. The last date for market-based renunciation is Friday, 20th June 2025.

This capital infusion comes at a time when the company is witnessing a robust financial performance. For the fourth quarter of FY25, the net profit surged by 74.8% to Rs84.22 lakhs, while the revenue from operations rose by 6% to Rs105.16 lakhs. On a full-year basis, the company delivered an even more impressive performance, with the net profit more than doubling-registering a 109.1% increase to Rs248.94 lakhs.

Additionally, the revenue from operations for the 12 months grew significantly by 48.1%, reaching Rs526.30 lakhs. These results underscore the company's strong operational momentum and its growing presence in the aroma and home decor industry.

This consistent growth in profitability and revenue is a testament to the company's operational efficiency and growing market acceptance of its product portfolio. The Rights Issue reflects the company's vision to deepen investor participation while ensuring robust financial footing to seize future opportunities in the consumer lifestyle and wellness space.

About Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited:

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited is a manufacturer of premium aroma and home decor products, specializing in Aroma Diffusers, lass & Wooden Diffusers, Dhoop Burners (Bakhoor Dani), Essential Oils, Camphor Products, Decorative Lamps, and more. With a strong presence in both corporate and retail sectors, the company ensures quality and innovation in every product. Its extensive online presence on platforms like JioMart, Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Snapdeal, and IndiaMART makes its products easily accessible to customers nationwide. The company has an excellent track record and experience and is committed to innovation and quality, driving growth and customer satisfaction across its diverse business operations.

