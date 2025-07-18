Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): State Bank of India has been adjudged as the World's Best Consumer Bank for 2025 by Global Finance magazine.

The evaluation was based on the publication's comprehensive research and analysis, enriched by insights from corporate finance executives, analysts, and bankers across the globe.

Global Finance magazine will present the award to SBI Chairman, CS Setty at the annual event titled World's Best Bank in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2025 during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings.

SBI Chairman, CS Setty expressed his appreciation.

"A heartfelt thanks to all our esteemed customers, dedicated employees and all other stakeholders for their unwavering trust," Setty said.

He further added, "Customer experience remains central to our growth strategy. By simplifying on-boarding, enabling vernacular voice banking, and ensuring 24/7 digital support, we aim to deliver a seamless and inclusive experience across geographies, particularly for emerging segments in rural and semi-urban areas. Further, we are building omni-channel engagement models, supported by hyper-personalised offerings powered by AI."

According to Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance, "Focused on customer engagement, digital transformation, and expanding accessibility, the State Bank of India has secured its leadership role in consumer banking. Investments in mobile banking, new offices, and cutting-edge technology have only fueled the bank's strong revenue and significant profitability growth."

This global recognition reaffirms SBI's commitment to serving its over 52 crore customers with innovation, inclusivity, and excellence, delivering world-class banking experiences across every corner of the nation and beyond.

Global Finance, a recognised financial publication with readership of about 50,000 across 193 countries, has been a trusted source for corporate leaders, central bankers, and C-suite executives for nearly four decades.

The World's Best Bank awards evaluate institutions across over 150 countries and 11 global regions, based on a combination of editorial analysis and insights from financial professionals worldwide.

The scale, credibility, and audience of the magazine make this award a significant benchmark of global banking excellence.

State Bank of India is a major commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees.

As of March 2025, SBI has a deposit base of over Rs 53.82 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of 39.97 per cent.

The advances portfolio of the bank is more than Rs 42.20 lakh crore as of March 2025. SBI is one of the largest mortgage lenders in the country with the home loan portfolio being above Rs 8.3 lakh crore commanding a market share of 27.3 per cent. (ANI)

