San Francisco, July 18: OpenAI, amid various other AI developments, is reportedly developing a standalone browser, likely called "Aura". The upcoming OpenAI Aura browser may help users perform multiple tasks using artificial intelligence and compete with tech giants like Google. Sam Altman-run company recently launched OpenAI Agent with its computer to help users execute tasks without interventions.

However, the OpenAI Aura will reportedly be a standalone browser with deep AI integration, which will enhance the overall web browsing experience. As per early rumours, the users will be able to do more than just research. It could allow users to interact via conversational AI. The news of the Aura browser launch became evident when several users spotted "Aura" and "Aura Sidebar" in the ChatGPT web app. ChatGPT Agent Released: OpenAI Launches Its New Tool That Can Execute Various Tasks on Behalf of Users Using Its Own Computer, Rolling Out to Pro, Plus and Team Users.

OpenAI Aura Browser: Everything to Know Ahead of Its Launch

OpenAI Aura browser will likely be based on Chromium, an open-source platform that helped create Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Based on this, the browser will be compatible with various operating systems such as Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS and macOS. The browser will perform many functions but may also require a little human intervention, such as giving prompts or commands.

OpenAI Aura will help summarise the web content, book appointments, auto-fill forms, and perform tasks directly inside the browser with AI agents. Reports indicated that the Aura browser will reinvent the traditional browser concept and offer more like a chat interface. It will assist users in completing tasks at once, without needing to jump from tab to tab. Similar to ChatGPT, the OpenAI Aura browser could bring a revolution by offering an intelligent browser experience to users. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Launch Expected in 2nd Half of 2026, Smartphone May Feature A20 Pro Chip; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features.

OpenAI Aura Browser Competition

OpenAI's AI-powered Aura browser will likely compete with Perplexity, Comet, and traditional browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Opera, DuckDuckGo, Brave and others.

