Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1: SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in India, announced its association with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise, as 'Lead Helmet Partner' for the upcoming 2024 cricketing season. SBI Life's logo will feature prominently on the helmets of Lucknow Super Giants, thus leveraging the popularity of cricket to reach a wider audience and promote a positive culture of protection and financial preparedness.

SBI Life's collaboration with the Lucknow Super Giants underscores a powerful parallel between the protective role of a helmet on the cricket field and the essential role of life insurance in safeguarding individuals and families off the field. Just as a helmet shields the player from on-field risks, life insurance offers financial security, empowering individuals to pursue their dreams wholeheartedly. This collaboration symbolises SBI Life's commitment towards enabling people to pursue their aspirations while fostering a deeper understanding of financial security.

Airing his thoughts on the association, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life, said, "Our association with Lucknow Super Giants underscores the need for protection at a deep emotional level, emphasising on 'Irradon Ki Suraksha' which recognises the need for individuals to cut out the noise and stay focused on their dreams. As a brand SBI Life provides the necessary impetus through insurance enabling individuals to stay focused on their dreams."

He further added, "Sports wields immense power in capturing the hearts and minds of millions. Associating with a young and dynamic team like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) allows us to reach millions of cricket enthusiasts, spurring conversations around the important role of insurance; thereby encouraging the larger populace to take progressive steps towards securing a financial future. As a nationally recognised brand, SBI Life foresees this collaboration as a way to synergize the world of cricket and insurance, emphasizing the importance of protection both on and off the field. We are excited about the journey ahead with Lucknow Super Giants and look forward to a season filled with thrilling performances and the shared values of protection and security."

Being an 'Official Partner' to BCCI for the period of three years (2023-2026) in domestic & international seasons, SBI Life continues to build solid partnerships to not only promote the spirit of cricket but also leverage such platforms to raise awareness about the importance of life protection among millions of fans across the country. Like the electrifying energy of the sport- cricket, this partnership aims to spark a nationwide conversation around the significance & need for life insurance. We aim to make protection synonymous with empowerment, encouraging individuals to build a brighter, more secure future for themselves and their loved ones. Together, we're not just aiming for winning scores on the field, but also championing the power of protection and igniting a positive change in the lives of millions.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,028 offices, 24,060 employees, a large and productive network of about 243,590 agents, 74 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2022-23, the Company touched over 1.1 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 3,714.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2023)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352236/SBI_Life_LSG.jpg

