New Delhi, March 1: Honda is gearing up to introduce the Next-gen Honda Amaze 2024 in the Indian auto market. The 2024 Honda Amaze is anticipated to arrive with fresh design and updated technology. The Next-gen Honda Amaze will likely be an attractive choice for customers looking for a stylish and feature-packed sedan.

As per a report of Autocar India, the all-new Next-gen Honda Amaze is expected for a festive launch around Diwali 2024. The upcoming third-generation Honda Amaze 2024 model might be a competitor of the Tata Tigor, Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura. The current Honda Amaze has been around since 2018 and the next-gen model is expected to bring significant updates that could make it more appealing to customers. Car Launches in March 2024: From Hyundai Creta N Line to Tata Altroz Racer and BYD Seal, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Cars Next Month.

Next-gen Honda Amaze Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the third-generation Amaze is likely to take design inspiration from larger Honda sedans sold internationally. The Next-gen Honda Amaze is expected to be based on a new platform shared with the Honda City and Elevate but with a shorter wheelbase to keep its length under four meters. The wheelbase of the current Honda Amaze measures 2,470mm, while the Honda City has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and the Honda Elevate boasts a wheelbase of 2,650mm. Hyundai Creta N Line Booking Open, Set To Launch on March 11 in India; Check Expected Features, Price and Specifications.

The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to continue with a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine option only. The engine might deliver 90hp of power and 110Nm of torque. Customers will likely have the choice between a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox for different driving preferences. The Next-gen Honda Amaze 2024 is anticipated to feature a fresh cabin design with a much larger and free-standing touchscreen setup similar to that found on the Elevate. The company may also be sharing the interior components from other Honda car models in the Next-gen Amaze 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2024 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).