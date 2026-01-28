PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurers, onboarded cricketing superstars, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassadors, introducing them as 'Jolly' & 'Polly', two distinctive characters guiding individuals to pursue their dreams, while simultaneously ensuring that familial responsibilities are secured. ~ SBI Life's campaign featuring brand ambassadors Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja as Jolly & Polly validate that protection through life insurance truly empowers individuals to pursue their passion.

At a time when life insurance awareness is rising, SBI Life is focused on making the category more meaningful in people's everyday lives. Anchored in the brand philosophy of 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye', 'Jolly & Polly' represent a simple but often profound truth: personal aspirations and family responsibilities are not competing choices. By financially securing the needs and aspirations of loved ones, individuals are liberated to wholeheartedly pursue their own dreams.

'Jolly', brought to life by Rishabh Pant, embodies instinct, optimism, and the courage to live fully. He is seen encouraging people to see life differently, showing that planning is not giving up freedom, but protecting and pursing it. 'Polly', personified by Ravindra Jadeja, represents composure, assurance, and long-term thinking. He is seen guiding the conversation with calmness and clarity, emphasizing that preparedness is an act of responsibility that strengthens both personal ambition and family security.

Together, 'Jolly & Polly' mirror the inner conversations common in Indian households, balancing the desire to move forward with the responsibility of caring for loved ones. Their role is not to dramatize insurance but to normalize it, demonstrating that protection through life insurance has an empowering impact on individuals, enabling optimism and progress.

SBI Life unveiled two TVCs set in everyday Indian settings--where aspirations meet responsibility and meaningful conversations build confidence.

The first TVC follows a young woman's decision to pursue wrestling which sparks concern within her family, where Jolly and Polly help her family see that the assurance of the family's financial protection with SBI Life allows her to chase her dreams. The secondTVC shows a man transitioning into practicing women's rights law raising concerns of family's future finances, with Jolly & Polly reinforcing that when a family's future is financially secure, individuals are liberated to pursue purpose-driven paths with impact.

Across both films, 'Jolly & Polly' guide the story quietly, reinforcing the message: when promises to loved ones are protected, an individual's inner resolve becomes stronger. The films conclude with the characters' call to action:'Karo Poore Apne Iraade, Apno Se Kiye Sabhi Vaade'.

Link of the TVCs:

1. Wrestler's Journey: https://youtu.be/veidis0j9Jc2. Lawyer's Journey : https://youtu.be/BeTmxMktJXc

Commenting on the new brand association & launch of TVCs, Mr.Ravindra Sharma, Chief - Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, "India is witnessing a generational shift in aspirations, where individuals want to live meaningful, purpose-driven lives while staying committed to their familial responsibilities. At SBI Life, we believe life insurance enables this balance. 'Jolly & Polly' bring this belief to life in a simple, relatable way, showing that when people are financially prepared for their loved ones, they can move forward with confidence. Our philosophy of 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye' reflects the insight that assurance about financial safeguards for loved ones' future empowers individuals to pursue their own aspirations."

He further added, "By bringing these characters to life through our brand ambassadors Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, we are creating a narrative that evolves over time--moving conversations about life insurance away from fear and towards empowerment, confidence, and everyday relevance. This campaign underscores our long-term commitment to making life insurance more relatable, strengthening both brand affinity and understanding of life insurance as a vital pillar of financial well-being."

Sharing thoughts on the association, cricketing superstar Rishabh Pant, aka Jolly, Brand Ambassador, SBI Life Insurance, said, "The youth of our country have big dreams, and I've always believed in creating opportunities that help those dreams take flight. In fact, the brand's commitment to empower individuals to shape a future full of possibilities connects deeply with me. Personally, I live by the principle of pursuing what excites me and as Jolly, I'm encouraging families to let their young ones chase their passion. So being the brand ambassador for SBI Life feels natural, as the spirit of supporting dreams and creating endless possibilities resonates intrinsically with me."

Ravindra Jadeja, aka Polly, Brand Ambassador, SBI Life Insurance, said, "Being the brand ambassador of SBI Life gives me a unique opportunity to engage meaningfully with households across the country and be part of their living room conversations. As Polly, I'm encouraging individuals to plan thoughtfully so they don't have to compromise on family responsibilities while pursuing personal dreams. It's humbling to join SBI Life on this mission to help individuals and families believe that balancing personal aspirations with family goals is not only possible but empowering too. I sincerely hope we can spark a cultural shift and make a positive impact on our nation's progress, one individual and one family at a time."

Through 'Jolly & Polly', SBI Life aims to build a long-term narrative reflecting modern thinking about life, ambitions, and responsibility. As these characters become familiar voices across households, SBI Life positions itself as a trusted partner, empowering individuals to pursue their dreams by offering reassurance across life's many milestones.

The campaign marks the beginning of a larger storytelling universe, with 'Jolly & Polly' at its core, reinforcing SBI Life's belief that true progress comes from balancing aspiration with preparedness.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by a 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world-class operating efficiency and providing a hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,154 offices, 28,534 employees, a large and productive network of about 268,792 agents, 73 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 149 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contributions in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 53,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,814.6 billion.

For more information, please visit our website www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended September 30, 2025)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870456/SBI_Life_Jolly_Polly.jpg

