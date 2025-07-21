VMPL

Dubai [UAE], July 21: Schooligio.ai, a transformative AI Platform designed to redefine career and college counselling, is excited to announce its launch on August 1, 2025. Schools worldwide can already apply to join the platform, with direct student subscriptions opening on the launch date. Built by some of the world's leading career and college counsellors, who have guided thousands of high school students to top-tier universities in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, and beyond, Schooligio is set to guide students globally.

Co-founded by counselling experts Caroline Linger and Jose Kumar, Schooligio leverages the worlds most advanced artificial intelligence platform to deliver personalized, one-on-one guidance tailored to each student's unique aspirations. The platform uncovers passions, nurtures interests, and provides step-by-step support--from exploring career paths and building unique student profiles to selecting colleges and crafting standout, ethically compliant, college applications.

A New Standard in Education Guidance

Schooligio.ai addresses critical gaps in education, where counsellors often manage overwhelming student-to-counsellor ratios--averaging 376:1 in the U.S., per the American School Counselors Association. In India, China and other countries globally, similar challenges persist, with most counsellors starting to use AI tools to enhance their work.

Schooligio.ai acts as a 24/7 mentor, offering students tailored guidance while automating routine tasks for counsellors, freeing them to foster deeper student connections.

Schooligio.ai is built on the expertise of counsellors who have helped thousands of students gain admission to top tier universities like the Ivy Leagues, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial etc. "We have deep understanding of the pain points that high school counsellors face each day, we have gone through them ourselves" says Caroline Linger, co-founder of Schooligio and founder of Ivy Central. "Our platform combines our proven methods with AI to make high-quality guidance accessible to all, ensuring students can achieve their career and college dreams affordably. Schooligio is made by counsellors with the aim of assisting school counsellors to help their students succeed" Jose Kumar, co-founder of Schooligio, adds, "Schooligio aims to assist affording a high-quality global education through accessing scholarships and financial aid options."

Key Features of Schooligio.ai

Personalised Student Guidance: Schooligio.ai creates tailored student profiles, recommends extracurricular projects, and helps select degrees & colleges based on individual goals, strengths and affordability. It supports students from career exploration to crafting ethically compliant college applications.

Counsellor Efficiency: The platform automates administrative tasks like progress tracking and reporting, enabling counsellors to focus on meaningful student engagement. Schooligio is not only an outstanding counselling assistant, but it also actively helps counsellors provide direction and support to all their students.

Parental Assurance: Parents gain clear visibility into their child's academic and career development, keeping their future on course. Schooligio provides detailed scholarship information, empowering parents to plan effectively for their child's education affordability.

Scalable for Schools: Schooligio.ai bridges resource gaps, offering free access to schools with limited resources and affordable paid options for others.

Global Accessibility: Schooligio.ai democratizes comprehensive expert guidance. Students can also subscribe directly, ensuring inclusivity. Students with financial need can get free access by applying to the 'Schooligio AI Scholarship' funded by Caroline Linger and Jose Kumar.

Launch Details and School Applications

Schooligio.ai is now accepting applications from schools eager to test its transformative tools. Schools with limited resources can apply for free access, while others can explore various options including extended free trials. Starting August 1, 2025, students can subscribe directly, gaining immediate access to the platform's full capability.

The launch aligns with the 2025 IC3 Annual Conference & Expo, held August 20-21 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India. Themed "Counselling as a Culture," the conference offers a prime opportunity to showcase Schooligio.ai's mission to integrate AI-driven guidance into education. Counsellors, teachers and education leaders attending the event can experience how Schooligio.ai empowers students to make informed decisions about their futures.

"Our presence at the IC3 Conference will demonstrate how Schooligio.ai can transform counselling in India and beyond," says Linger. "We're excited to connect with educators to show how our platform delivers measurable impact. Schooligio is designed to meet FERPA, GDPR, COPPA and Ethical Practices for College Admissions. We are ensuring that students are given a safe, secure and a fully educationally compliant environment to interact with."

A Vision for Global Impact

Schooligio.ai operates independently and delivers unbiased guidance centred on students' best interests. The platform matches global AI education trends and tackles the rising adoption of AI tools, as 85% of students worldwide use platforms like ChatGPT for career advice, according to the 2024 Annual Student Quest Survey.

Unlike traditional private counselling, which can cost a considerable amount of money, Schooligio.ai's monthly subscription makes guidance accessible to students from diverse backgrounds, promoting equity in education. Its data-driven approach minimizes bias, ensuring recommendations align with each student's goals.

For more information, to apply as a school, or to get student subscriptions, visit https://schooligio.ai/. Educators can join us at the 2025 IC3 Conference in Mumbai to see Schooligio.ai in action and discover how AI is shaping the future of education.

