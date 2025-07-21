Russellville, July 21: In a shocking incident, a couple from Russellville, Arkansas, were arrested after their seven-year-old son was found locked inside a wardrobe, severely malnourished and subjected to abuse. The boy was described by police as looking like a "skeleton with skin" due to extreme neglect. Investigators discovered the wardrobe converted into a makeshift bedroom, where the child was often tied up with ropes. The horrifying conditions included urine and faeces on the floor, highlighting the cruelty he endured.

According to a report by The Mirror, the child was rescued from the home in Russellville, Arkansas, where officers described the living environment as “unfit for children.” Despite the boy's life-threatening condition, authorities noted the house had an ample supply of food and money, making the abuse all the more disturbing. Medical professionals confirmed the child weighed only 28 pounds and was in a near-fatal state. US Shocker: Woman Accidently Crushes 10-Month-Old Son While Moving Car in New Jersey.

Two other children were also found in the home, with signs of neglect on at least one sibling. The investigation revealed that Chris Freeman, 39, and Katelyn Freeman, 27, had been locking their son in the wardrobe and using ropes to restrain him as a form of punishment. When questioned, the couple reportedly admitted to the abuse, saying they avoided seeking medical help for fear of being reported. Disturbingly, the wardrobe had become the child's designated "bedroom," with worn-down walls and unsanitary conditions. US Shocker: Man Gets Sucked Into MRI Machine in Long Island After He Enters Room Wearing Large Metallic Chain.

The ropes found in the home were also allegedly used on another child, indicating a broader pattern of abuse. Authorities have described the young boy’s condition as both physical and mental torture. Following the rescue, all three children have been removed from the home and placed under protective care. Chris and Katelyn Freeman have since been arrested and charged with first-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor.

