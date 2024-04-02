IMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: Seclore, the leading provider of data-centric security solutions, today announced that it was recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.

The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team within building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth.

The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre-and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Seclore takes a data-centric approach to security, giving customers control of their digital assets with granular protections to reduce risk and maintain compliance. Users can set dynamic policies to preserve total authority over data, even when those assets are shared outside of the enterprise. With over 5+ billion documents and emails protected around the globe, Seclore enables team productivity, while also bringing peace of mind that the organization's most critical data is secure.

"We are honored to receive a 5-star rating for the Seclore Partner Program," said Justin Endres, Chief Revenue Officer of Seclore. "This distinction celebrates our unwavering dedication to delivering data-centric security while driving growth and sparking innovation among our partners. We are laser-focused on providing resources and top-notch support to our resellers, system integrators, and distributors. With our eyes set firmly on the future, we will continue delivering unparalleled visibility, security, and control over sensitive information on all platforms and devices."

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

