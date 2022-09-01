New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV): On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Select CITYWALK this year has welcomed Lord Ganesha in an artistic and environmentally friendly manner. To mark the onset of the festive season, Select CITYWALK uses the medium of repurposed diyas collected from various temples across Delhi to convert it into a 4x5 feet tall installation of Lord Ganesha's idol. Inviting visitors to walk through the magnificent installation made from 5200 diyas.

The exclusive Ganesha idol installation will be displayed in the Mac Atrium of Select CITYWALK till the 9th of September 2022. The idea behind putting up this installation was to utilise minimal resources and spread the message of preserving mother nature for our future generations.

Commenting on the art exhibition, Gitanjali Singh, Vice President - Marketing, Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd says, "Select CITYWALK has always been taking initiatives on special occasions like these to spread awareness around environment protection. To take the initiative a level above this year we decided to use repurposed diyas combined with art as a medium to encourage sustainability. The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is sacred and auspicious and welcomes the festive season.

Venue: Mac Atrium, Select CITYWALK, Saket

Dates: Aug 31 - Sept 9, 2022

Select CITYWALK is India's most admired, upscale, and responsible shopping centre. Select CITYWALK has carved out a niche for itself in the retail revolution for India's discerning shoppers over the last 14 years.

The premier shopping centre has revolutionized the shopping scene in Delhi NCR by establishing a new lifestyle and shopping milestones for its customers. The majority of international brands have launched or made their Indian debut through Select CITYWALK.

More than 192 renowned Indian and international brands, including Ted Baker, Skechers, Dior, Bateel, Muji, Chanel, Good Earth, Kiehl's, Decathlon, Zara, H&M, Bath & Body Works, L'affaire, Onitsuka Tiger, Fabindia, Nineteen 78, Soultree and many others, are housed in the shopping centre.

The shopping centre, ISO certified, audited, and committed, is a leader in environmental administration, with zero waste and water discharge.

