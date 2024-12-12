Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation congratulates the Fashion Award Winners of "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2023

Abuja [Nigeria] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the Africa's First Ladies, announced the winners of their two FASHION Awards "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes and Hypertension" 2023.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the "More than a Mother" campaign, stated, "I am incredibly proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Merck Foundation Fashion Awards together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother". The innovative designs submitted by our 16 talented winners not only highlight their exceptional skills but also convey impactful messages aligned with the awards' themes. We warmly welcome them to our 'Fashion & Art with Purpose' community, as I firmly believe that fashion can significantly contribute to raising awareness on critical health and social issues, thereby facilitating a cultural shift in Africa."

The theme of the "More Than a Mother" Fashion Awards was to raise awareness about social issues such as Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment. The "Diabetes& Hypertension" FASHION Awards focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension across Africa.

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "More Than a Mother" 2023 Winners:

1. Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA

2. Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA

3. Favour Olayinka Okunola, NIGERIA

4. Musema Robert, UGANDA

5. Ofoegbu Ngozi Anita, NIGERIA

6. Oluwakorede Adeyinka Adeyanju, NIGERIA

7. Esther Gathoni & Stephene Baraka, KENYA

8. Lynn Chipendo Musema Robert, ZIMBABWE

Here are the Winners of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2023:

1. Linda Ngwira, ZAMBIA

2. Ofillia Nzengu, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

3. Kaluba Ngulube, ZAMBIA

4. Ewubare Faith, NIGERIA

5. Malanga Mukanzo, ZAMBIA

6. Kolawole Feranmi, NIGERIA

7. Solace Akos Sakah, GHANA

Merck Foundation CEO has also conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation,' a pan-African TV program designed to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various fields with the aim of raising awareness and creating a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations in several countries, capturing the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across the continent. "Our Africa" TV Program is also available on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

Watch the Promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RIoIMbFd2Q

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej also shared, "I am excited to invite applications for the Merck Foundation FASHION Awards 2025, in partnership with African First Ladies, under two themes 'More Than a Mother' and 'Diabetes & Hypertension'."

Merck Foundation invites all African Fashion Designers and Students to create and share designs that deliver strong and influential messages 1) Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "More Than a Mother" to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment, and 2) Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "Diabetes and Hypertension" to promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension and healthy lifestyle promotion in Africa.

Who can apply?

All African Fashion Designers and Students.

Last Date of Submission

For Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2025: 30th September 2025.

For Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2023 "Diabetes & Hypertension": 30th October 2025. How to Apply?

Please share original sketches as attachment(s) on:submit@merck-foundation.com

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS "More Than a Mother" 2025 OR Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2025

Please specify your name, institution name, country, and contact details in the mail.

