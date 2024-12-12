International Day of Neutrality is an annual event that is marked on December 12 around the world. The day aims to promote the importance of neutrality in maintaining international peace and security. International Day of Neutrality was established by a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution in 2017. Neutrality is important for conflict prevention, humanitarian efforts, and upholding international law. This annual event also underscores the role of neutrality in encouraging dialogue and cooperation among nations. As International Day of Neutrality 2024 is here, know about International Day of Neutrality 2024 date and the significance of the annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

International Day of Neutrality 2024 Date

International Day of Neutrality 2024 falls on Thursday, December 12.

International Day of Neutrality History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on February 2, 2017 adopted without a vote resolution 71/275 introduced by Turkmenistan. The UN noted the link between the preservation of peace and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and declared December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality. The resolution had also proposed that UN Secretary-General will continue to cooperate closely with the neutral states, with a view to implementing the principles of preventive diplomacy and utilising them in the mediation activities.

International Day of Neutrality Significance

International Day of Neutrality is an important event that encourages nations around the world to reflect on the principles of neutrality. On this day, several activities include seminars, educational programs, and discussions are held to promote peaceful coexistence. The day serves as a reminder that neutrality can be a powerful tool in achieving sustainable global peace. Neutral states, such as Switzerland and Turkmenistan, serve as examples of how neutrality can contribute to stability and peace. Their policies prioritise non-alignment in military alliances and often emphasise diplomacy and conflict resolution.

