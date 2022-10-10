Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex closed 200 points lower on Monday, dragged by selling pressure in energy and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 200.18 points or 0.34 per cent down at 57,991.11 points against its previous session's close at 58,191.29 points.

Also Read | Goa: Bars to Arrange Cabs For Inebriated Customers, Government Mulls Norms To Curb Drunk Driving Accidents.

The markets witnessed a volatile session. The Sensex started the day sharply down at 57,424.07 points and slumped to a low of 57,365.68 points in the intra-day. The Sensex pared part of the losses in the afternoon session touching a high of 58,125.01 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent down at 17,241.00 points against its previous session's close at 17,314.65 points.

Also Read | Bibiano Fernandes, India U-17 Coach, Reacts After Qualifying for AFC Asian Cup, Says 'World Cup Qualification is Our Next Goal'.

Energy, infra and financial stocks witnessed selling pressure.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited closed 1.13 per cent down at Rs 2405.75. ITC slumped 1.80 per cent to Rs 327.95.

Asian Paints dipped 1.99 per cent to Rs 3278.20. Titan fell 1.86 per cent to Rs 2679.60. Nestle India dipped 1.16 per cent to Rs 19096.55.

HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were among the major Sensex losers.

TCS surged by around 2 per cent ahead of the announcement of quarterly results. TCS closed 1.84 per cent higher at Rs 3121.20. Axis Bank jumped 2.76 per cent to Rs 776.75.

Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were among the major Sensex gainers. Eleven of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)