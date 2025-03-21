NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21: CEO Darrin Grafton who is accompanying New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on a trade mission across India to support the continued strengthening of New Zealand's relationship with India today signed a memorandum to announce a new development center in Bengaluru.

India represents a key strategic market for Serko, with the company recently establishing a development hub in Bengaluru. As part of its growth strategy, Serko is expanding its presence in India, increasing its employee base to around 200 over the coming year and opening a new office in Bengaluru.

"We see India as a critical part of Serko's future," said Darrin Grafton, CEO of Serko. "With its deep talent pool and thriving technology ecosystem, Bengaluru has become an essential hub for our product innovation and development. This trade mission is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our relationships in the region and explore new avenues for collaboration."

The trade mission, led by Prime Minister Luxon, aims to enhance business ties between New Zealand and India, fostering partnerships in key sectors such as technology, trade, and investment. Serko's participation underscores its commitment to India as a growing center for technological excellence and innovation.

Prime Minister Luxon welcomed Serko's participation in the mission. "Serko is an example of New Zealand's growing technology export sector--an innovative company that has successfully scaled globally while remaining deeply connected to its Kiwi roots," said Prime Minister Luxon. "Its investment in India demonstrates the strength of our tech industry and the opportunities for New Zealand businesses in international markets. I'm delighted to have Serko as part of this mission and look forward to supporting their continued success."

Serko's cloud-based travel and expense management solutions are used by businesses worldwide, helping organizations streamline travel booking and expense management. With its continued investment in India, Serko is positioned to play a growing role in the region's dynamic technology landscape.

Whether you have 50 or 50,000 employees, Serko's solutions simplify the process of booking and managing business travel. With GetThere, Zeno or Booking.com for Business, travelers can shop and book from millions of flight, accommodation and ground transport options with all the tools they need to start their trip online and stay online through change and disruption. Listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange Main Board (NZX:SKO) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:SKO), Serko is headquartered in New Zealand, with offices across the United States, India, China and Australia.

For more information, visit serko.com.

