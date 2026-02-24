BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 24: At the Global India AI Impact Summit 2026, CSRBOX Group, one of the few social impact organisations to curate and showcase a dedicated AI-driven development pavilion at the Summit, unveiled the AI for Better Bharat® Pavilion, a high-impact national expo designed to demonstrate how artificial intelligence is being operationalised to accelerate inclusive growth, strengthen public systems, and catalyse India's Purpose Economy.

Positioned as a landmark convergence, the Expo culminated six strategic pre-summits hosted across the country into one unified national summit held on the 17th, bringing together corporate leaders, policymakers, CSR heads, innovators, and development practitioners to translate AI ambition into measurable, deployment-ready impact at scale.

Hosted from 16th to 20th February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Expo emerged as a strategic convergence point for government leaders, corporate leaders, policymakers, CSR heads, innovators, development practitioners, and social enterprises. Over 5,000 visitors engaged with live deployments, structured demonstrations, and high-level dialogues focused on transforming AI from a conceptual opportunity into a measurable development instrument.

A key moment during the Expo was the visit of Sh. Vijay Sharma Ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, who interacted with innovators and ecosystem leaders at the pavilion. During his visit, he emphasised the growing relevance of artificial intelligence in strengthening governance frameworks, improving public service delivery, and accelerating inclusive state-led development. He highlighted that AI must be positioned as a development enabler across health, agriculture, education, and public administration to ensure scalable and accountable impact.

The Expo featured organisations actively deploying AI across healthcare, agriculture, accessibility, governance, and community ecosystems. Participating partners included WeVOIS Labs Private Limited, Tricog Health India Private Limited, Sahchi Hearing and Speech Solutions Private Limited, Glovatrix Private Limited, Digital Green Trust, Torchit, BharatCares, showcasing KrishiBodh AI, SmartScape AI, and AI Sahayak, along with CSRAA and Invest UP. Each participating institution demonstrated real-world AI applications already embedded within operational environments. The emphasis remained firmly on deployment maturity, measurable outcomes, and scalability, signalling a transition from pilot-led experimentation to structured, outcome-driven implementation models.

Beyond the Expo floor, CSRBOX curated strategic knowledge sessions to deepen institutional understanding of AI readiness. On 17th February 2026, the India Future Skills and AI Collaborative Roundtable titled "Bridging the Global AI Divide - From Principles to Practice" convened senior leaders including Kumar Anurag Pratap of Capgemini India, Antara Lahiri of Micron, Hemant Lohiya of Redington Foundation, Parminder Singh of Kyndryl, Pratima Harite of Lenovo, Shipra Sharma of IBM, and Bhomik Shah, Founder & CEO of CSRBOX Group. The roundtable focused on institutional AI readiness, workforce transformation, gender inclusion within AI careers, and the need to move beyond training frameworks toward credible deployment ecosystems.

AI for Better Bharat® aligns with CSRBOX Group's broader strategic commitment to strengthening India's Purpose Economy, where policy, capital, technology, and development converge to generate measurable social returns. By anchoring this initiative within the Global India AI Impact Summit 2026, CSRBOX reinforced that AI must not remain confined to innovation labs or boardroom strategies; it must be deployed within institutions, embedded in systems, and aligned with national development priorities. The Expo demonstrated that when AI is responsibly designed, ethically governed, and operationally implemented, it becomes a powerful lever for access, efficiency, equity, and long-term systemic transformation across India's development landscape.

CSRBOX Group is strategically positioned at the intersection of corporate social responsibility, public systems strengthening, and technology-enabled development, enabling institutions to design and implement scalable, data-driven, and outcome-oriented social investments. AI for Better Bharat® stands as a collaborative national platform dedicated to ensuring that artificial intelligence remains accessible, inclusive, and purpose-aligned as India advances toward its next phase of development.

