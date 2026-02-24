NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 24: Sting® Energy, PepsiCo India's high-voltage energy drink, today unveiled the next chapter of its sonic brand universe -- transforming every Six into a signature 'STIINNGGG' moment. Building on its growing cultural presence, Sting® Energy enters the season with a bold ambition: to own the sound of every Six. Because when the ball clears the boundary, not every boundary is the same, not every Six is the same. This nationwide campaign positions Sting® Energy at the center of cricket's most energetic moments with Sting® Energy sonic becoming the qualifier to define every Six shot.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Non Existent, Hang Up Video Call and Report to 1930: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals to Citizens.

The campaign's centerpiece is a high-energy film featuring cricket legends Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri. Set on a cricket ground charged with nostalgia and flair; the film opens with playful banter and escalates into a power-packed sequence of towering Sixes. With every smasher Six, Yuvraj reveals to the audience that longer the Six, louder the 'STIINNGGG' signature sonic.

Campaign Film: https://youtu.be/YtH-MYeXp6Y

Also Read | GSMA Launches Innovation Fund to Support Digital Green Transition with Grants of Up to GBP 200,000.

Responding in his unmistakable flair, Shastri calls out the evolving energy of every strike, building the drama and proving that no Sixes sound or feel the same. With every hit, Ravi's commentary ranges from 'STINNNNNGGGG' to 'STIINNGGG' to 'STINGGGGGG', proving that every moment carries its own.

Together, the dynamic duo brings Sting® Energy's sonic world to life, showing how the 'STIINNGGG' stretches, builds and intensifies with every unique towering hit. By the final strike, it is no longer just a sound effect; it becomes the pulse of the moment, reinforcing Sting® Energy as the unmistakable sound of cricket's peak energy moments.

Commenting on the announcement, Diksha Bajaj, Category Head - Energy Portfolio, PepsiCo India, said, "Cricket is one of the biggest passion points in this country, with the Sixes making for peak energy moments. Our campaign is rooted in the insight that no two sixes are ever the same. Every Six is different in its energy; so, we set out to bring the distinct Sting® sonic identity as a qualifier that redefines every Six. This cricket season, longer the six, louder the 'STIINNGGG'. So, when you hear a Six, you either go it is a 'STINNNNNNGGGGG' Six or a 'STINGGGG' Six? We are thrilled to bring this campaign to life with standout cricket icons, Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri, who have brought the right energy to make it a 'STIINNNGGG' energy season enjoyed by fans."

Yuvraj Singh, on the campaign, "Cricket has always been about big moments and big energy for me, and nothing captures that like a Six. What I love about this campaign is how Sting® Energy has turned that feeling into something fans can actually hear and celebrate together. It's bold, it's disruptive and it matches the intensity the game deserves. I look forward to be associated with a brand like Sting Energy® that has built a strong connection with today's youth culture and brings a unique perspective to everything it does."

Ravi Shastri, on the campaign, "For me, commentary on a Six has always been the most exhilarating part of the game. It's that split second where the energy shifts rapidly as we race to describe the shot, its length, its power to the listeners. This campaign takes that passion and gives it a whole new dimension by adding a distinct sonic. The idea of owning the sound of every Six is powerful and instantly relatable for cricket fans. I'm thrilled to be part of a campaign with Sting® Energy that celebrates the drama, volume and pure of the sport."

Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Leo - South Asia, shared, "To truly bring alive the energy of a six, we gave every six its own 'STIINNGGG'. And what better way to recreate this than with Yuvraj Singh, the iconic smasher of sixes, paired with Ravi Shastri's legendary commentary, allowing us to relive most energetic cricketing moments through a fresh, sonic lens."

The campaign will be rolled out across television, digital and social platforms, aimed at connecting with young audiences who live life at full charge and thrive on energy, passion, and drive.

Creative Agency: Leo India

Raj Deepak Das - Chief Creative Officer - Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman - Leo Burnett South Asia

Amitesh Rao - Chief Executive Officer - Leo South Asia

Vikram Pandey - Co-Chief Creative Officer

Anirban Roy - Chief Strategy Officer

Jaikrit Singh Rathore - Managing Partner - Delhi

Shreekant Srinivasan - Executive Vice President

Sakshi Chawla - Vice President

Saarthak Dutt - Executive Creative Director

Hardik Trivedi - Associate Executive Creative Director

Umang Puri - Senior Creative Director

Naman Gera - Brand Services Director

Tushar Verma - Senior Art Director

Manasvi Pandit - Senior Art Director

Mahima Lakhotia - Brand Services Associate

Purahan Bisht - Copywriter

About Pepsico

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)