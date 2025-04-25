VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 25: In a significant step toward bridging the gap between academic research and real-world agricultural application, the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA), in collaboration with ICAR-NRC Grapes, Pune, has announced the launch of 'Thesis Showdown'--a national-level research contest to be held during the prestigious SOMS 25 Conference in Ahmedabad. This unique initiative invites participation from India's most esteemed agricultural universities and government research institutions, aiming to spotlight innovative research in soluble fertilizers, organic inputs, micronutrients, and bio-stimulants.

Also Read | UPSC NDA Result 2025: Union Public Service Commission Likely To Release NA 1 Exam Results Soon on upsc.gov.in; Know How To Check and Download PDF.

Recognizing the crucial role that research and science play in advancing modern agriculture, SFIA is offering a platform for scholars, PhD candidates, and scientists to present their findings before a national jury of industry leaders and experts. This contest is not merely a competition but a celebration of scientific inquiry, innovation, and the collaborative spirit that drives sustainable agriculture. The association, which represents a national network of producers, importers, agronomists, and policy experts, has long advocated for SOMS-based practices as an effective and eco-friendly alternative to conventional subsidized fertilizers--especially in horticultural crops.

SOMS, an integrated concept that blends water-soluble fertilizers, organic matter, micronutrients, and stimulants, has proven its effectiveness over the past three decades through field adoption and positive outcomes among progressive Indian farmers. Building on this success, SFIA recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ICAR-NRC Grapes to conduct comparative research on SOMS versus traditional fertilizer usage in grape cultivation. The results of this pathbreaking study are expected to be published in 2025.

Also Read | Shriya Pilgaonkar Birthday: Capturing the Essence of Fashion Through Her Striking Instagram Aesthetic (View Pics).

Speaking on the occasion, Rajib Chakraborty, National President of SFIA, emphasized the significance of academic collaboration, stating:"SOMS 25 and the Thesis Showdown represent our commitment to blending grassroots agricultural wisdom with scientific rigor. We firmly believe that the future of Indian farming lies in sustainable, residue-free practices. Through this national platform, we are not only recognizing exceptional research but also building bridges between academia and industry to ensure that innovations reach the farmer's field. This is an invitation to the scientific community to step forward and shape the next chapter of Indian agriculture."

The Thesis Showdown at SOMS 25 will bring together leading minds from across India to present research that addresses the efficacy of SOMS inputs, their impact on soil health, nutrient mobilization, sustainable farming practices, and market opportunities. Presentations will also delve into the manufacturing processes of SOMS inputs, environmental sustainability, advanced testing methodologies, and consumer acceptance. Participants will be judged on the depth of their research, practical applicability, and innovation.

Each researcher will be given fifteen minutes to present their thesis followed by a ten-minute Q&A session with the jury. The jury comprises prominent figures such as Dr. Suhas Buddhe, CMD Biocare India pvt ltd, Dr. Pranjib Chakrabarty, former member of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, Dr. Swapnil Bachchhav, Managing Director of Richfield Fertilizer Pvt. Ltd., and Dr. K.R.K. Reddy, pioneer in agricultural biotechnology and founder of Sri Biotech Laboratories.

To ensure inclusive participation, SFIA will cover travel, accommodation, and local transportation costs for one participating researcher along with an official representative from the institution. This includes round-trip airfare and a two-night stay in Ahmedabad. The top three research presentations will be honored with prize money of Rs50,000, Rs25,000, and Rs10,000 respectively.

Only institutions invited by SFIA are eligible to nominate candidates, and the nomination must come through official channels such as the Head of Department, Director, Vice-Chancellor, or Registrar. Researchers are required to submit their full thesis by April 30, 2025, and a presentation synopsis by May 15. Registration can be done through a QR code that leads to a Google Form, which must be completed on behalf of the candidate by the institution.

In addition to the thesis competition, SFIA has extended a warm invitation to agricultural universities across India to attend the SOMS 25 Conference as a delegation. Each participating institution may send up to 25 members, including faculty and students, to engage in knowledge exchange, networking, and industry exposure. Institutions interested in sending a delegation are encouraged to confirm via email to receive their official entry passes.

With SOMS 25, SFIA seeks to create an environment where science meets practice, and research transforms into real-world agricultural solutions. This is a rare opportunity for scholars to not only showcase their work but also contribute to shaping the future of Indian agriculture. More details about the event and registration process are available on the official website, www.sfia.co.in.

For SOMS- Visit : SOMS Events - Sfia

About Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association

he Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA) is dedicated to developing a sustainable agri-input ecosystem by driving progress through association, collaboration, and policy reforms. We foster an innovation-driven environment that empowers practitioners and agri-preneurs, advocating for regulatory reforms to recognize and support their contributions. Committed to promoting specialty fertilizers as a key pillar of sustainable farming, SFIA works towards shaping policies and industry standards that enhance agricultural productivity while ensuring environmental responsibility.

About SOMS

SOMS (Soluble Fertilizer, Organic Fertilizer, Micronutrient, and Bio Stimulants) is a scientifically structured approach that enhances nutrient use efficiency, promotes environmental sustainability, and reduces dependency on conventional subsidized fertilizers. It encourages innovative, non-subsidized solutions for a more sustainable agricultural future. To drive this vision forward, SFIA (Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association) is organizing SOMS25 B2B International Exhibition and Conference on non-subsidized specialty fertilizers. Now in its second edition, SOMS25 serves as a global platform connecting Indian Agri-Input MSMEs with international buyers, investors, and industry leaders. The event aims to empower Indian manufacturers by providing them global exposure, fostering collaborations, and driving innovation in the agri input sector. By bridging the gap between Indian producers and global markets, SOMS25 is shaping the future of sustainable agriculture and agribusiness growth and at the same time it provides an opportunity for the global players in establishing their business in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)