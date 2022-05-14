New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI/PNN): It's the tenth song released from Dil Se Dil Tak - a first of its kind, independent Bollywood music album featuring ten songs of ten different genres, each with its own music video - but 'Safar' holds a special place for Shailendra Singh, the entertainment and sports guru turned music and video director.

After featuring an unprecedented 200 different artists on the much-awaited album, it is Shailendra Singh himself that stars in the music video and brings the song to life on the big screen.

Released on Friday, May 13th 2022 on his YouTube Channel, Shailendra Singh Films, 'Safar' is a feel-good number composed by Anjana Ankur Singh under the creative direction of Shailendra Singh, and features lyrics sung by Rohit Dubey.

Watch 'Safar' here: https://youtu.be/bQJcRoQReso

In the music video, Shailendra embodies the spirit of safar, travelling from the hectic, enclosed terrain of the city to the expansive, soaring landscape of the Himalayas. As the lyrics of the song say, 'Life is a journey. Whether the road turns left or right, I don't know. But I will turn whatever way I feel like.'

Says Shailendra Singh, "This track was inspired by the time I spent in the Spiti Valley after lockdown. I was able to go there, reconnect with nature and remember myself. I am a storyteller, and I like to tell stories with no expectations and no limitations. When I am in the mountains, I feel free. I tried to capture that feeling in the song, and in the music video."

Staying true to his lifetime of philanthropic efforts, Dil Se Dil Tak has no sponsors and no agendas - just a pure music and video experience, with a heart. Proceeds raised from the music videos will be donated to help the pandemic affected, underprivileged children of India.

Continues Shailendra, "I've never understood why all of our music and music videos have to be linked with a Bollywood film. There are so many independent and exciting stories out there to be told, and a whole generation of amazing artists that may never get on a film set. After having been there and done all of that, I am happy to bring together all those talented artists and give a voice to those stories."

Dil Se Dil Tak is produced by Boss Entertainment; Shailendra Singh is the Music and Video Director; Anjana Ankur Singh is the Music Composer; Arshad khan is the Director of Photography; Dinesh Mali has edited the music videos.

Shailendra Singh is a master storyteller, creating songs that blend the best of each music genre with an emotional and gripping story in the song and accompanying video.

The music videos were shot at picturesque locations all over the country from Himachal Pradesh to Spiti Valley, to various untapped locations in Maharashtra.

Filled with colourful characters and glamorous production values, Dil Se Dil Tak is all set to create a sensation in the musical world.

For the first film that Shailendra Singh produced, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, he was awarded a Limca World Record for 'the most number of debuts in a film', launching the careers of over 200 of Bollywood's biggest talents.

India's Serial Entrepreneur and Inceptor of Percept Ltd, Sunburn, Guestlist4Good and Boss Entertainment, he is the entertainment and sports industries' all-rounder.

He established 23 successful startups in 32 years of his career, is a powerful Producer and Director of films, bestselling author of F?@K Knows and Youth Icon for the new, young India.

