Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Countless campaigns, extensive social media fights, long marches and a multitude of fundraisers - but we're still barely even scratching the surface of gender equality.

Entertainment is a medium that serves as a platform to create awareness and steer a change in ideology.

The recently launched Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar is a show that strives to bring forth a relevant story from the Indian hinterland that strives to touch upon topics like societal norms, social progress and showcase the perspective of today's youth, their hopes, and aspirations.

Starring Shaily Priya Pandey and Sheezan Mohammed, Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar is a family drama that follows the journey of a young girl called Pavitraa (Shaily Priya Pandey) who is a daughter of an underprivileged taxi driver and aspires to complete her education and become self-reliant, fighting against all restrictions that impede her growth - be it gender discrimination and social stigmas.

Speaking about how men can be good allies to women, Sheezan Mohammed said, "I know a lot of men who say they believe in gender equality but are not proactive towards the cause. I feel it really starts at our own homes, speaking up when we sense the slightest discomfort felt by our sister or mother or even at your place of work and we should start being vocal about the glass ceiling faced by women at multiple points in her life. It's not their fight alone, it's a collective fight against sexism. Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar throws light on all this and more,it has been an honor being a part of such a progressive narrative"

Rooted in Indian values, this show is sure to strikea chord with viewers as we see our country progress, one woman at a time.

You can now stream Meri Doli Mere Angana at 9 PM and Pavitraa Bharose ka Safar at 9.30 PMon MX Player and Azaad, every Monday to Saturday. You can also watch the shows on demand for free, exclusively only on MX Player.

