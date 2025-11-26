PNN

Mumbai [India], November 26: The inaugural edition of SmallCap Spotlight (SCS) was successfully held on 22 November 2025 at the iconic rotunda of the Bombay Stock Exchange, bringing together a diverse set of dynamic small-cap companies on one platform.

An initiative of Shepherd's Hill Group (www.shepherdshill.in), an India-based investment adviser and asset manager, SCS is dedicated to showcasing the stories, aspirations and growth journeys of emerging enterprises and the entrepreneurs who power them.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of:

Mr Shailesh Haribhakti, a pioneering advocate of ESG, CSR, and sustainable business practices, who's distinguished five-decade career as a Chartered and Cost Accountant has shaped thought leadership across industries, and Dr Aniruddha Malpani, a renowned Mumbai-based IVF specialist, patient-rights champion, and prominent angel investor known for his work at the intersection of medicine, education and entrepreneurship.

With inspiring conversations and presentations, the first edition of SCS set the stage for deeper engagement, greater visibility, and meaningful collaboration within India's vibrant small-cap ecosystem.

Rishi Gupta, Managing Partner, said,

"At Shepherd's Hill, we believe small-cap companies represent the heartbeat of India's growth. With SmallCap Spotlight, our goal is to bring transparency, insight, and thoughtful conversations to this critical segment, empowering investors to discover value where it is being created."

The successful first edition marks only the beginning of a larger mission. Shepherd's Hill will keep building platforms that bring founders, investors, and ideas together to propel India's growth story.

Coverage of the event, as well as a library of content on small-cap companies, is available for free viewing at www.smallcapspotlight.in

About SmallCap SpotlightSmallCap Spotlight is an imprint of the Shepherd's Hill Group (an India-based investment adviser and asset manager) that brings you the stories and journeys of "Small Cap" companies and the entrepreneurs and teams that build them. SEBI defines large- and mid- cap companies as the top 250 companies in India (by market capitalisation). Most financial and business coverage focuses on these top 250 Indian companies. Our aim at SCS is to cover the 251st onwards companies of the country. At SCS, we are not interested in stock prices and market movements. We want to know more about the people, teams and businesses that drive the Indian economy, provide employment and improve people's lives.

