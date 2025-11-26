School Assembly News Headlines Today, 27 November 2025: Reading news headlines during the morning assembly helps students stay connected with the world and understand significant happenings across various fields. This daily habit of reading school assembly news headlines encourages curiosity and keeps them updated on key developments in politics, science, sports, business, and more. Consistently listening to assembly news also sharpens their general awareness, enables them to develop informed perspectives, and enhances their confidence during conversations and discussions. Here are some important national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news headlines for the school assembly on November 27, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Bombay vs Mumbai Row: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Will Urge PM Narendra Modi to Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai’

Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Clears 2 Rail Multitracking Projects Adding 224 Km Across Maharashtra and Gujarat

Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled: Assam Rifles Seizes Methamphetamine Tablets Worth INR 13.33 Crore Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Delhi Terror Blast Case: Accused Soyab Sent to 10-Day NIA Custody by Patiala House Court

International News For School Assembly

Donald Trump Says ‘Fine-Tuned’ Peace Plan Has Few Disagreements, Envoys Will Meet Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky

Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan: 9 Children, Woman Die After Pak Bombs Afghan’s Khost Province

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is Integral Part of India’: MEA Condemns Arbitrary Detention of Indian-Origin UK Woman at China Airport, Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Arunachal

Russia-Ukraine War: 6 Dead in Kyiv After Russian Missile and Drone Attack

Sports News For School Assembly

Smriti Mandhana’s Father Shrinivas Mandhana Discharged From Sangli Hospital; Cricketer’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Still on Hold

Rishabh Pant Reacts After Team India Loses Test Series By 2-0 Margin Against South Africa At Home, Says 'As A Team, We Need to Get Better'

India vs South Africa 2025: Virat Kohli Arrives in Ranchi Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI

Urvil Patel Slams 31-Ball T20 Hundred For Gujarat, Achieves Feat During GUJ vs SER SMAT 2025-26 Match

Entertainment News For School Assembly

IFFI 2025 Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra; Filmmaker Rahul Rawail Calls Legendary Actor 'Iconic' and 'Exceptional Human Being'

Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani Gets Mobbed by Crowd As He Appears Before Mumbai Police for Questioning

Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Controversy, Sparks Political Outrage After Wearing T-Shirt Mocking RSS; BJP and Shiv Sena Leaders Demand Strict Action

Business News For School Assembly

Apple vs Samsung: Tech Giant To Surpass South Korean Rival in Global Shipments for 1st Time in 14 Years, Performs Strong in 2025

Pakistan: 8 Million People Remain Jobless as Unemployment Rate Jumps to 7.1%

Digital Connexion to invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to build 1 GW data centres in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries' market valuation hits Rs 21 lakh cr mark; stock hits 52-week high

Sunil Mittal-led ICIL sells Bharti Airtel's stake worth Rs 7,195 crore

Being updated with recent events plays an important role in the overall growth of students. The headlines shared here are carefully chosen to offer a quick glimpse of significant developments. Consistent engagement with news and current affairs allows students to stay updated on major national and international happenings, shaping them into informed, conscious, and responsible young citizens.

