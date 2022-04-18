Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Actress Shilpa Shetty has teamed up with VFX industry veteran Sandeep Mane who helms as Managing Director of the company. With a career spanning over 15 years in the field of VFX, Sandeep Mane brings a vast amount of experience along with a very talented senior team under his umbrella. He has worked on blockbuster movies such as Bahubali 2, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Simmba, Dangal, Housefull 3, Golmaal Again and many more. Before joining SVS, Sandeep has worked for companies such as Prime Focus, NY Vfxwaala and Anibrain.

Founder Chairman Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "I am excited to venture into the VFX industry, being a part of the film industry I understand the importance good VFX it can make or break a movie. Our focus is on providing production houses in India and across the globe with world-class quality VFX."

Managing Director Sandeep Mane said, "The AVGC industry is booming we plan to create more employment, train & develop skills & invest in new age technology to stay ahead of the ever-evolving VFX industry providing production houses with end-to-end solutions."

SVS Studio Pvt Ltd is a one stop VFX production facility promoted by Bollywood Superstar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with leading Indian VFX expert, Sandeep Mane. SVS focusses on VFX Heavy, High Concept Projects for the Indian & Global Market. We work on numerous Hollywood projects as outsource partners for some of the world's best and reputed studios.

Our custom-made pipeline allows us to use production resources throughout the world and tailor each production to our client's needs by hand picking the most skilled and efficient artists for the job. With our talented senior artists in house trained and specialised in using the latest technology we can handle all your VFX needs under one roof. We follow strict international security protocols and use licensed software only whilst building our own tools and virtual VFX cloud systems in house.

All the above helps make SVS a flexible and cost-efficient studio with a firm focus on world class VFX.

For more information-email: info@svsstudios.com or www.svsstudios.com

