After being knocked out of the Europa League, Barcelona turn their focus on the Spanish La Liga where they are looking to consolidate their second position in the points table. The Catalonians suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in mid-week which dashed all hopes of a silverware this term. The whole idea of Xavi turning the season around has also taken a dent with this latest setback but domestically they are on seven game-winning run which is impressive. Opponents Cadiz have a relegation battle on their hands and are currently 18th. A win though should help them leapfrog Mallorca to 17th place and hence this match is of huge importance for them. Barcelona 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League 2021-22: Barca Knocked Out After Defeat at Camp Nou (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Ansu Fati all miss out for Barcelona over fitness issues. Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres pick themselves up in the attacking third. Gavi should come into midfield in the absence of Pedri and he will have skipper Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong for company. Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet in defence will need to be switch on for Cadiz’s lightning fast counter-attacks.

Ruben Alcaraz is suspended for the tie for Cadiz while Florin And one and Varazdat Haroyan are out injured. Alvaro Negredo and Lucas Perez in attack have pace and will stretch Barcelona’s defence. Jose Mari and Fede San Emeterio are the conventional box to box midfielders but will prefer to sit back and make the numbers in their own defence with the opposition set to dominate the possession.

When is Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Cadiz clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on April 19, 2022 (Tuesday) at the Camp Nou Stadium in Catalonia, Barcelona. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Cadiz live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Cadiz clash.

Barcelona have defeated Cadiz in 19 out of their 27 meetings in the past and this match will follow the same trend with the host claiming all three points.

