Singapore, October 21: Shimadzu Asia Pacific joins the global celebration of Shimadzu Corporation's 150th anniversary, marking a century and a half of pioneering innovations that have shaped science, technology, and healthcare worldwide.

"As we celebrate 150 Years of Innovation, we remain committed to contributing to society through science and technology. Together with our partners, customers, and employees, we will continue developing solutions that address key challenges and create value across Asia Pacific and beyond," said Prem Anand, Managing Director of Shimadzu Asia Pacific.

150 Years of Science, Healthcare, and Innovation

Shimadzu's long history of innovation includes more than 9,000 patents, reinforcing its leadership in precision instrumentation. The company has also developed over 50 AI-powered features across its analytical and medical systems, including the world's first robot-compatible autonomous laboratory system with LC-MS and the first AI-driven algorithm for chromatography peak detection, Peakintelligence™.

Beyond AI, Shimadzu continues to push boundaries with the high-precision optical lattice clock, which is the most accurate timekeeper ever developed and deviates by just one second over 30 billion years. The clock has real-world applications in earthquake detection, volcanic monitoring, and underground exploration.

Asia is entering what many call the Asian Century, marked by economic growth and technological development. Shimadzu Asia Pacific is supporting this progress with the opening of its first analytical factory in Bengaluru, India, in 2027. The factory will be Shimadzu's first in the Asia Pacific region to produce mass spectrometers (MS), along with diverse range of advanced analytical instruments, including liquid chromatography (LC), gas chromatography (GC), and ultraviolet-visible (UV) spectrophotometers.

Partnerships in Healthcare and Inclusive Growth

Shimadzu Asia Pacific continues to advance healthcare through strategic partnerships, including the Singapore General Hospital-Shimadzu Personomics Centre, which is driving progress in personalized treatment; Shimadzu-Changi General Hospital Clinomics Centre (SC3) for LCMS-based hypertension testing; and the DxD Hub Diagnomics Centre.

The company is equally committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, demonstrated through several community initiatives in Singapore, such as the 'Love Our Seniors' programme, blood donation drives, and waterway clean-ups. Regionally, 150 employees have pledged in 2025 to participate in these activities, symbolically marking Shimadzu's 150th anniversary.

Building on its history of technological innovation, Shimadzu will continue to contribute to advances in health, sustainability, and science in the years ahead.

For more information about Shimadzu Asia Pacific's 150th anniversary activities, please visit https://www.shimadzu.com.sg/an/news/150-anniversary-celebration.html

About Shimadzu Asia Pacific

Established in 1989, Shimadzu (Asia Pacific) proudly serves as the Asia headquarters for Shimadzu Corporation, a global leader in Analytical & Measuring Instruments and Medical Systems. Backed by 150 years of innovation, the company delivers leading-edge technologies, end-to-end solutions, and exceptional after-sales services, staying true to its mission to contribute to society through science and technology. With a dedicated workforce of over 500 employees across 5 subsidiaries in India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, and a presence in more than 18 countries, Shimadzu (Asia Pacific) is dedicated to meeting diverse customer needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796707/Photo_1_Shimadzu_India_Manufacturing.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796708/Photo_2_Prem_Managing_Director_Shimadzu_Asia_Pacific.jpg

