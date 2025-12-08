PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Shipwaves Online Limited, a company specialising in multimodal transportation and providing seamless end-to-end shipment solutions across ocean, land, and air, has announced a price band of Rs. 12 per equity share for its upcoming initial public offering. The issue will open for subscription on December 10, 2025, and will close on December 12, 2025.

The IPO will be listed on the BSE SME. Finshore Management Service Ltd. is the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue. Cameo Corporate Service Limited is the Registrar, while the Market Maker for the company is Anant Securities Limited.

The IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs. 5,635.20 Lakhs. It includes a fresh issue of 4,69,60,000 equity shares of Face value Rs. 1 each. The Bid lot size is 10,000 Equity shares.

Shipwaves Online Limited is a unified logistics platform offering seamless multimodal transportation across ocean, land, and air. Built for efficiency and transparency, it provides real-time visibility, automated documentation, smooth customs processes, and complete end-to-end shipment management. With a digital first approach, the platform helps businesses move cargo globally with ease while reducing time, cost, and manual effort.

The company operates in two main verticals, digital freight forwarding and an AI-driven SaaS platform. The SaaS business is growing quickly and delivers a strong gross margin of about 65 per cent. By March 2025, revenue from the digital freight forwarding vertical had reached around Rs. 90 crores, while the AI-powered SaaS vertical contributed approximately Rs. 18 crores.

Along with digital freight forwarding, the company offers strong Enterprise SaaS solutions that help businesses digitalise and streamline their supply chain operations. These include real-time analytics, demand forecasting, inventory optimisation, and comprehensive shipment planning tools. Together, these services provide a modern, scalable, and efficient approach to managing today's complex logistics and supply chain needs.

