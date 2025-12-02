PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka, has announced the successful completion of its major expansion project, enhancing its total cement production capacity to 1 million TPA. The Company has officially commenced commercial operations at the expanded facility, effective 29 November 2025.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Creates Television History With 5,000 Episodes, Grand Celebration Event and Cake-Cutting at Show's Film City Sets in Mumbai - Details.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the Company's long-term growth strategy. It strengthens its ability to meet the rising demand for cement across North Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and other neighbouring regions.

The increase in capacity positions the Company to scale its market presence, serve larger institutional and retail customers, and support the strong demand coming from infrastructure development, housing, and commercial construction.

Also Read | Mumbai: Guest Speaker Booked for Sexually Harassing 10 Female Students of St Xavier’s College, Taking Their Pictures Without Consent During Annual Festival.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited, said, "The completion of our expansion to 1 million TPA is an important achievement for the Company. This milestone enhances our production capacity and positions us to better address growing regional demand. We remain committed to delivering high-quality cement to our customers while strengthening our operational scale and market reach."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)