Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of India's leading Data Analytics solutions providers, Merilytics, has appointed their Senior Vice President and emerging industry stalwart, Siddharth Jain, as the COO of the Group, after a series of successes on driving the company's operational efficiencies and leading critical client impact initiatives.

Merilytics has created a niche for itself in the analytics industry over the years by focusing predominantly on the Private Equity ecosystem to drive its analytics solutions.

Having led the company through key phases of business growth and scaling up of operations, Siddharth Jain's leadership and expertise in delivering high-quality business and analytics solutions to esteemed clients, is well recognized.

In his new role, he will be focusing on innovating and designing the next generation analytical solution delivery models to drive win-win solutions for clients and Merilytics. Siddharth has strong technical and management qualifications from premier institutes such as IIT Madras and Yale School of Management.

Through its robust analytical solutions for Private Equity ecosystem and beyond, and its reputation for attracting some of the best talent in the industry, Merilytics has generated tremendous value for its clients by helping them make smarter decisions based on data-driven insights.

It has the distinction of serving some of the top Private Equity clients in the world and partnering with them to use advanced analytics as a way to drive superior returns in the portfolio. In addition, Merilytics' clients also span across the Private Equity portfolio industries such as Healthcare, Technology, CPG, Logistics & Transportation, among others.

Speaking on the development, the newly appointed COO of Merilytics, Siddharth Jain, said, "My journey with Merilytics has been phenomenal and has coincided with the critical growth phase, and we as an organization are eager to push the envelope even further. I look up to this new challenge and am excited to drive and deploy innovative ways to deliver analytical solutions, while preparing the company for the aggressive growth we foresee."

Sharing the excitement about Siddharth Jain's appointment as COO, Merilytics' Founder and CEO, Paavan Choudary, said, "I am looking forward to collaborating with Siddharth and fulfilling our vision of being the most valued and trusted analytics partner for clients globally. Having associated with Siddharth through the years, I am delighted that he will be heading the group's overall operations and develop innovative delivery models and prepare the company for scaling up at a rapid pace."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)