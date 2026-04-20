New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company on Monday signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop and commercialise electric three-wheelers (E3W) for India and other markets, marking a major push towards sustainable last-mile mobility.

The partnership follows the successful presentation of the E3W concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and aims to deliver mobility solutions tailored to India's unique transportation needs.

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Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor will lead the design and co-develop the electric three-wheeler by leveraging its research and development capabilities, advanced mobility technologies and human-centric design approach.

"Hyundai Motor Company has long explored ways to contribute to improving India's transportation environment as a key market, and our collaboration with TVS Motor is a strategic decision rooted in that effort. We hope the co-developed E3W enables broader access to safer and more sustainable transportation for people across the country," said Joongsun Ko, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Planning at Hyundai Motor Company.

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TVS Motor will co-develop the product using its electric three-wheeler platform, engineering expertise and understanding of local market needs. The company will also lead local sales, with manufacturing operations in India catering to domestic demand and future exports.

Commenting on the development, Sharad Mishra, President, Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company, we aim to transform quality of life through sustainable and accessible mobility. The Joint Development Agreement marks an important step in our partnership with Hyundai Motor Company and advances our shared ambition to develop electric three-wheeler solutions."

He added that the collaboration brings together complementary strengths, including platform capabilities and customer insights, to deliver purpose-built products for India and global markets.

The companies said the electric three-wheeler will be engineered to address India's mobility challenges, including local road conditions and urban infrastructure, while focusing on sustainability and affordability.

A key aspect of the partnership is the localisation of component manufacturing, with major parts to be sourced and produced within India. This is expected to strengthen the domestic supply chain, generate employment, reduce vehicle costs and ensure faster after-sales support.

The E3W concept showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 featured innovations such as adaptive ground clearance for monsoon-affected roads, enhanced safety systems, ergonomic design for long commutes, improved thermal management for tropical climates and flexible interiors for passenger and cargo use.

Both companies have committed to delivering the first vehicle in India, the world's largest three-wheeler market, and have set up dedicated teams to accelerate development, testing, localisation and regulatory approvals.

The agreement marks the transition from concept to production and is expected to set new benchmarks in sustainable and scalable last-mile mobility solutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)