Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has clarified that such media reports regarding a plane crash in the Narayanpur hills of Jashpur district are unconfirmed, and no evidence of such an incident has been found on the ground.

Jashpur Collector Rohit Vyas, speaking on the matter with ANI, said there is no evidence of a plane crash.

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"We received information through the media about a plane crash in the Narayanpur area. As soon as we received the information, SSP, I, and our entire team arrived at the scene. Our team inspected the surrounding area. However, we have not yet found any evidence of a plane crash," Vyas said.

He further added that multi-agency verification is underway.

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"Drone surveillance is also underway. The Forest Department team is scouring the mountain and the forest. But so far, no evidence of any wreckage or debris has been found, nor has any evidence of a plane crash been found."

Vyas also noted that local inputs do not support the reports being circulated.

"We have also discussed with the villagers. No one has seen such a plane crash, nor has anyone heard any sound of any kind of explosion. So far, no one has confirmed that a plane is missing," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)