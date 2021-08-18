New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/The PRTree): Making use of the advancing digital technologies, SiOnline Technomart Private Limited' has confederated with IRCTC to bring forth Authorized Agent Registration Services for easy appointment of authorized IRCTC railway ticket booking agents across India. The online platform, along with IRCTC Agent Login, is also providing a plethora of services to their agents that include IRCTC Ticket Booking, Pan Card Agent Registration, AEPS Agent Registration, Money Transfer Agent Registration, UTI PSA Agent Registration, BBPS Agent Registration, Fastag Agent Registration, and many more.

As people are also becoming a victim of online scams and losing their hard-earned money, a trusted online ticket booking platform arose as the need of the hour. Keeping this in mind, SiOnline, an authorized and trusted IRCTC Agent Registration provider, founded by Vijay Jain in 2011 and has evolved into a vast commercial empire with a network of agents across India.

Also Read | Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Cuts Risk of Delta Infection, Says US Study.

When a customer searches for 'trusted & credible IRCTC Agents near me', they make sure to list the said agency at the top of the search results. SiOnline upon the Agent Registration provides Authorization Certificate, Digital Signature Dongle with 2 Year Validity, OTP-based Login on Mobile Phone along with the name also printed on PNR Copy. Also, the name gets published on IRCTC Official Website "Find Agents" and a walking customer can search the agency name by simply entering your area Pin Code. This makes sure that the individual has a trustworthy website and can build the customer base.

The company has a reliable payment system in place that enables smooth checkout procedures. Automatic wallet update 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Auto Refund System, Encrypted Ticket Booking Payment Gateway for RDS Bookings, in-house Development Team, dedicated Robust Servers with 99.99% uptime guarantee and dedicated 365 days Customer Support, makes SiOnline an easy-to-use payment network and platform, which can be accessed from any computer, laptop, or smart phone which makes the company a top-notch choice for travel agents across India.

Also Read | Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition & Realme Book Slim Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Allowing agents to pay for a variety of services, including train ticket booking, UTI Pan Card, Bharat Bill Payment System, Aadhar Enabled Payment System, Money Transfer, Recharges, and more, the firm has manifested itself as a trusted source of it all. These processes can be dealt with a single login and a single balance using the SiOnline platform.

SiOnline is rapidly emerging as the travel agents choice for rail e-ticket booking and is India's leading IRCTC agent registration service provider across the country, with agents in almost every state for seamless railway ticket bookings biz New Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, North East, Jammu, and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, North East States and many more.

Talking about his venture, Vijay Jain said, "In 2011, we launched this online registration and payment options with the purpose of making booking easier for our customers. I'm happy to be a part of such a broad platform that is accepted and trusted by the customers. As one client leads to another, customer pleasure and trust are the most critical criteria for every organization. We hope to attract more customers to our service in the future and make their booking experience delightful."

With their dedicated team working 24/7 to give IRCTC Agent Registration, this IRCTC Agent Registration platform has established itself as one of the most trustworthy agents for booking tickets online hassle-free and without any online scams. They are currently available in different cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Pune, Ratlam, Ujjain, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Patna, Vadodara, Ludhiana, Agra, Nashik, Faridabad, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Amritsar, Navi Mumbai, Allahabad, Howrah, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Jodhpur, Kota, Solapur, Hubli-Dharwad, Mysore, Salem, Jalgaon, Noida, Dehradun, Nanded, Delhi NCR, Visakhapatnam, Ghaziabad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Bareilly, Warangal, Mira-Bhayandar, Thiruvananthapuram, Jamshedpur Gurugram (formerly Gurgaon), Madurai, Raipur, Aligarh, Bhubaneswar, Bhilai, Kochi, Akola, Dhar, Jhabua, Chandigarh, Dhule, Satara, Khamma, Satna, Sehore, Dewas, Kolhapur, Ajmer, Ujjain & Jabalpur, Sagar, Katni and more cities across all Indian states with a life-long booking experience.

With their varied services, it's clear that they have streamlined the process of all digital payments, with no hassles and, most importantly, no hidden fees associated with any online transactions offering transparency to their clients. In order to provide the greatest possible service to their agents, they will surely include more technology into their services in the future.

This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)