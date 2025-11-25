VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Sirat Guidance, a dedicated Islamic spiritual guidance platform, has officially launched its all-in-one mobile application for iOS and Android users. The Sirat Guidance app is designed to help Muslims around the world easily reach qualified Islamic scholars, ask personal questions, and receive reliable guidance based on Quran and Sunnah directly from their phones.

At a time when many Muslims struggle to find trustworthy, accessible religious advice, Sirat Guidance combines traditional scholarship with modern technology to make spiritual support available anytime, anywhere.

A New Era of Accessible Islamic Guidance"People are facing complex personal, family, and spiritual issues but do not always know where to turn for authentic Islamic answers," said Mufti Hasan, Founder of Sirat Guidance. "With this app, we wanted to remove barriers. Whether someone is confused about a fiqh issue, struggling in their marriage, or simply wants to come closer to Allah, they can now connect with real scholars in a structured, secure, and respectful way."

The app serves as a one-stop Islamic guidance hub, bringing together consultations, duas, learning resources, and spiritual tools in a single, user-friendly interface.

Key Features Tailored to the Needs of Modern MuslimsThe Sirat Guidance mobile application includes a rich set of features crafted to support Muslims at different stages of their spiritual journey:

One-on-One Consultations with Qualified Scholars

Users can submit questions privately or book direct one-on-one consultations with vetted Islamic scholars and imams. Common topics include worship, marriage, family disputes, business decisions, emotional struggles, and everyday life dilemmas. The booking system allows users to choose suitable time slots and preferred scholars according to their specialization.

Complete Istikhara Support

For those seeking Allah's guidance in important life decisions, the app offers detailed assistance for performing Istikhara. Users can access step-by-step guidance on how to perform the Istikhara prayer, the proper wording of the Istikhara dua, educational content on how to understand and respond to the results, and the option to consult scholars for help in interpreting their situation after Istikhara.

This ensures that users do not treat Istikhara as superstition, but as a sincere act of worship done correctly and with proper understanding.

Authentic Duas for Real-Life Needs

The app includes a growing collection of authentic Islamic duas for different situations in life. This includes general supplications as well as focused topics, such as powerful dua for love marriage and family harmony.

Each dua is presented with Arabic text, easy-to-read transliteration, translation in simple language, and context with recommended etiquette. This helps users make heartfelt duas with both knowledge and presence of heart, rather than just reading unfamiliar words.

Islamic Q&A Knowledge Base

Over time, questions answered by scholars are added in anonymized form to a searchable Q&A library. Users can browse past answers about daily worship, fiqh issues, relationships, spiritual doubts, and modern challenges. This helps them benefit from existing knowledge before even booking a consultation.

Accurate Prayer Times and Reminders

The app includes precise prayer timings based on the user's location. Customizable reminders help users stay consistent with Salah throughout the day, supporting them in building stronger habits of worship.

The goal is not just to answer one-time questions, but to help Muslims grow, learn, and transform their daily lives according to Islamic principles.

Privacy, Security, and RespectUnderstanding that many spiritual and personal issues are extremely sensitive, the app is built with privacy in mind. All communication is handled through secure, encrypted channels. Questions and consultations are kept confidential. User data is handled with strict respect and responsibility. This allows users to speak openly about their struggles without fear of judgment or exposure.

Serving a Diverse Global UmmahThe Sirat Guidance app is designed for Muslims from different countries, backgrounds, and levels of knowledge. Key advantages include:

For those without access to local scholars, the app fills the gap where authentic guidance is hard to find in person. For busy professionals and students, flexible consultation times allow them to seek guidance without disrupting their schedules. For new Muslims or those returning to faith, simple explanations and step-by-step content help them rebuild their connection with Islam from the basics. For multilingual audiences, the platform is working towards expanding language options so more users can seek help in their preferred language.

Upholding Authentic Islamic ScholarshipEvery scholar on Sirat Guidance undergoes a vetting process to confirm their qualifications, educational background, and adherence to Quran and Sunnah. The platform emphasizes reliance on recognized schools of Islamic jurisprudence, avoidance of sensational or irresponsible answers, and balanced, compassionate responses that consider both religious texts and real-life context.

"Our aim is not just to give fatwas," explained Mufti Hasan. "We want to guide hearts. Our scholars listen, understand, and then advise in a way that brings people closer to Allah while helping them navigate real-world problems."

Simple, Intuitive App ExperienceWhile the content is deep and serious, the app itself is designed to be easy for anyone to use, regardless of technical skill. Within a few steps, users can download the app and sign up for a free account, complete their basic profile and preferences, explore available scholars and their areas of expertise, send a written question or book a live consultation, save favorite duas, articles, and past consultation notes, and receive notifications for prayer times and upcoming sessions.

The interface is clean, minimal, and optimized for both younger and older users.

Special Launch Offer: Free First ConsultationTo welcome new users, Sirat Guidance is offering a free first consultation with a qualified scholar for a limited time. This allows Muslims to experience the platform's service, ask their most pressing questions, and see how the system works without any financial commitment.

"We know that trust is earned," said Mufti Hasan. "By offering the first consultation free, we invite users to experience the sincerity, professionalism, and care that our scholars bring to every interaction."

Muslims around the world are invited to register, explore the features, and take advantage of the free first consultation to begin or deepen their journey of spiritual growth.

About Sirat GuidanceSirat Guidance is an Islamic spiritual service platform founded by Mufti Hasan with the mission of making authentic, scholar-based guidance accessible to Muslims globally. Through its mobile application and website, Sirat Guidance connects users with qualified Islamic scholars and imams for personalized consultations, reliable answers, and educational content rooted in Quran and Sunnah. The platform blends classical Islamic knowledge with modern communication tools to help Muslims live their faith confidently in today's world.

