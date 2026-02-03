Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan graced the birthday celebrations of actor Jackie Shroff at the residence of filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Subhash Ghai shared a picture from the evening, showing him posing with Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff.

"Indeed salman khan is one of the most gracious stars who respects his seniors in his mind heart n gesture too. On just receipt of my SMS asking him to join a close friend's eve on birthday of dear Jackie Shroff he surprised us with his gracious visit at my home n brightened the eve. thank u. Stay blessed always, Salman," Ghai wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUQMoMGEjeA/

Prior to this, the 'Ram Lakhan' director shared another glimpse from the intimate birthday party that was attended by their close friends, including the likes of Ronit Roy and Poonam Dhillon. The

"Proud of my wife Mrs Ghai, who was gracious to invite jackie s close friends at home on cake cutting last night to celebrate happy birthday of our beloved Jackie Shroff. Great small evening of friends, which was graced by our Ronit Roy Meenakshi, Sheshadri, Poonam Dhillon, Rummy Jafry and special appearance of Salman Khan n friends. Thank you all for making Jackie and us happy at home," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUPpLn0jCDZ/

The picture shows the group in a candid moment, with Jackie Shroff's birthday cake in frame.

Director Rumy Jafry, who was also part of the party, shared additional photos from the evening.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUOjp-tgoPz/?img_index=1

Subhash Ghai, who directed Jackie Shroff in the 1983 blockbuster 'Hero', had also penned a heartfelt note to send birthday greetings.

Ghai, in his post, spoke about Jackie's journey and the values he stands for. Ghai shared a poem, expressing how proud he feels of Jackie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUNHQOfiFp-/

Meanwhile, on the work front for Salman Khan, the actor will be next seen in Apoorva Lakhia's 'Battle of Galwan', based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Actor Chitrangada Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. The movie will be released on April 17. (ANI)

