Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: SKF Engineering & Lubrication India Pvt Ltd, one of India's leading technology and solutions providers of bearings, Lubrication Lifetime Solutions, condition monitoring, and rotating equipment services, has appointed Divya Purohit as the India Head of Lubrication Lifetime Solutions.

In his new role, Purohit will lead SKF's fastest-growing lubrication solutions business in India, focusing on strengthening innovation, lean manufacturing, operational excellence, and customer-centric value creation.

With over two decades of international leadership experience across South Asia, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Purohit brings a proven track record of scaling businesses, driving sustainability, and embedding circularity into industrial ecosystems. He brings rich leadership experience from his earlier roles as Head of the Grains and Food Business for South Asia at Buhler Group and as Business Line Manager for India & Nepal at Atlas Copco, where he spearheaded business expansion and built resilient organisational capabilities.

Divya Purohit, India Head - LLS, SKF said, "The Indian economy is powering ahead, and SKF's strong brand presence in India, anchored by our world-class green manufacturing facility in Bangalore, positions us well to support this growth. Aligned with the Make in India initiative, we are committed to producing more of our advanced lubrication solutions locally, ensuring customers benefit from globally benchmarked yet locally manufactured systems. Our focus remains on delivering the best lubrication solutions to our customers and playing our part in keeping the wheels of India's progress moving smoothly."

"In an industry that thrives on innovation, my belief is simple -- it begins with a mindset that there is always a better way," Purohit added. "At SKF, our diverse and collaborative culture already encourages ideas to flow and take shape across all levels. My goal is to strengthen this culture of curiosity, collaboration, care, and courage so that together, we drive operational excellence, sustainable growth, and long-term value, while remaining the trusted partner to our customers across segments."

Under Purohit's leadership, SKF Lubrication will focus on fostering innovation and scaling ideas into impactful solutions. In line with the Make in India initiative, SKF is committed to producing more advanced lubrication solutions domestically, combining global expertise with local agility. Operational excellence will be driven by digitalization, AI, and smart technologies, while customer-centricity remains central through strengthened service networks and expanded local production. Sustainability through circularity will remain a cornerstone of our strategy, ensuring every solution we design creates value for customers while reducing environmental impact.

With India's manufacturing sector entering a high-growth phase, Purohit's appointment underscores SKF's commitment to not just serve, but shape the future of industrial solutions in India.

SKF's Lubrication Lifetime Solutions business builds on a rich global legacy, strengthened through the acquisitions of Lincoln, RecondOil, Alemite, Mityvac and JSG, which together represent over 360 years of cumulative expertise. Building on this foundation, SKF has pioneered lubrication technologies that extend bearing life, enhance machinery reliability, and improve energy efficiency. Today, the business integrates this heritage with digitalization and smart connectivity, reaffirming its role as a trusted partner across industries.

Effective lubrication is central to reliable machinery performance and extended bearing life. SKF's advanced Lubrication Lifetime Solutions are built on the 5+1R principle of reliability: delivering the right lubricant, in the right quantity, using the right method, at the right time, to the right point, with the right connectivity. This proven framework reduces friction, minimizes wear, and boosts productivity, ensuring peace of mind for customers.

With a comprehensive range spanning manual lubrication systems to fully automatic lubrication systems, SKF enables consistent, contamination-free lubrication that improves energy efficiency, lowers maintenance costs, and maximizes uptime.

By integrating lubrication with condition monitoring and precision maintenance practices, SKF not only safeguards critical assets but also delivers measurable improvements in productivity, safety, and total cost of ownership.

About SKF

Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2024 were SEK 98,722 million and the number of employees was 38,743. www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group

