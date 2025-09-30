Kolkata, September 30: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of Kolkata FF lottery of today, September 30 (Tuesday), will be declared soon. A fast-paced lottery game, Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played from Monday to Sunday, eight times a day. Kolkata FF participants can check Kolkata Fatafat results and winning numbers online at kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Did you know, each round of Kolkata FF lottery is called "bazi"? So, if you're taking part in the speculative lottery, then scroll below to know the Kolkata FF live winning numbers and check result chart of Satta Matka-type lottery game.

The Kolkata FF lottery consists of eight rounds, also called bazis. These bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi, and 8th bazi. Operated by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played from morning till late evening, with eight rounds taking place. The Kolkata FF results are published every 90 minutes when each round (bazi) of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is completed. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 29, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Fun fact: The eight rounds of Kolkata FF lottery results provide participants with numerous chances to win multiple prizes.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 30, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Wondering how and where to check Kolkata FF Result (Kolkata Fatafat Result) of September 30? Don't worry, as LatestLY has got you covered. Lottery enthusiasts can visit kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to check today's Kolkata FF results. They can also find the winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw, provided in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of September 30 above. The Satta Matka-style Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires participants to choose numbers and place bets. Kolkata FF players win varying prizes if the outcome of their predictions matches the outcome of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Exclusive to Kolkata, the speculative lottery demands that Kolkata FF lottery participants remain physically present in the city of joy to participate in the lottery game. From buying tickets to placing bets and awaiting the outcome of their predictions, Kolkata FF lottery players look forward to participating in Kolkata Fatafat, popularly called Fatafat. First-time participants can refer to YouTube tutorials to learn the techniques, tips, and patterns of the Satta Matka-based lottery game.

