Panaji (Goa) [ India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India, the leading bearings manufacturer, today announced its partnership with the Goa River Marathon (GRM). Promoted by Vasco Sports Club (VSC), the 11th edition of the 'SKF Goa River Marathon has been scheduled for Sunday, December 12 at Chicalim, Vasco-da-Gama.

The event will start and finish at the Chicalim panchayat grounds and would be held in three competitive categories of 42 km (full marathon), 21 km (half marathon) and the 10 km race. A promotional run in two categories, 10 km and 21 km is being planned shortly. Starting today, runners can register for the 'SKF Goa River Marathon' on the website: www.skfgoarivermarathon.com.

Nitin Bandekar, President, VSC, said, "Keeping in mind the safety of all participants, only limited numbers will run for the 'SKF Goa River Marathon. Athletes will be admitted on a first-come-first-serve basis on furnishing the hundred per cent vaccination certificate during their online registration. We will follow the highest level of safety standards for all participants and abide by all mandatory government protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs)."

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd. said, "Today, 'SKF Goa River Marathon' is one of the most popular marathons in the country and we will extend our full support to this event. With India slowly recovering from the COVID impact, hosting the 'SKF Goa River Marathon' is good news for runners. We are excited to partner with Vasco Sports Club as this is an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the joy of running and the power of human spirit."

Ahead of the main event, the 'SKF Goa River Marathon' will also organize pre-event runs in various parts of Goa accompanied by special 'How-to' workshops aimed at helping both the novice and the experts to gear up for the marathon.

Abhijeet Salkar, Treasurer, Vasco Sports Club said, "The 'SKF Goa River Marathon' is considered amongst the toughest marathon courses in India and showcases Goa's natural beauty and pollution-free scenery and this time we are aiming for a green event with zero use of plastic. Eighty per cent of the course passes along the river Zuari on one side and lush green hills on the other side, allowing marathoners a shaded route for most of the race."

Registrations for all race categories starts on Thursday, September 2 at 1200 hrs and will stay open until midnight of Sunday, November 28 on the event website: www.skfgoarivermarathon.com.

