Hyderabad, September 2: An armed man, who was said to be in a drunken state, attacked the car reportedly belonging to a corporator of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Hyderabad and stabbed a person travelling in it. The incident, which took place near the Sai Baba temple at Chaderghat late Tuesday night, led to commotion in the area. The attacked, identified as Amar Singh, was caught by locals who handed over him to the police. Hyderabad Shocker: Four Stabbed During Argument With Family Members Over Not Printing Names in Wedding Card.

The car, which reportedly belongs to AIMIM corporator from Dabeerpura Alamdar Hussain Walajahi, was occupied by one Ghazi Hussain. According to a report by Times of India, Hussain was driving towards Bajara Hills to attend a religious programme. While he was passing the Sai Baba temple, the report said, Amar Singh broke the car's rear glass. He then stabbed Hussain with a sharp-edged knife, the report added. Jilted Lover in Hyderabad Stabs Woman at Her House in Bowenpally, Later Stabs Himself With Same Knife.

The locals immediately caught Singh and handed over to the police. The attack left Hussain with an inquiry in his right shoulder. Singh is a native of Nanded in Maharashtra and runs a roadside herbal business at a footpath in Chaderghat. The police booked him under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427, 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and under Indian Arms Act.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known. It also remained unclear if there was any political angle to the incident. The cops were conducting further investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).