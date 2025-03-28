NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28: Sleepyhead, a sleep and lifestyle solutions brand, is transforming relaxation into a sport with the launch of 'SIT Games' - a first-of-its-kind competition where participants can win INR 1 lakh simply by sitting for 8 hours straight. Reflecting the brand's belief that chilling and unwinding deserve to be celebrated, SIT Games playfully asks-why shouldn't the youth be rewarded for taking it easy? Set for April 5 in Bengaluru at Sleepyhead's Koramangala store and hosted by popular content creator @bekarobar, participants will face a series of quirky challenges with just one rule: absolutely no standing up!

To build excitement around SIT Games, Sleepyhead has launched an out-of-home (OOH) campaign across Bengaluru, turning the city into a hotspot for 'chill' seekers. Eye-catching bus shelters and mobile vans with witty taglines like, 'We spent money on this van so you could earn Rs. 1 lakh for just sitting,' are grabbing attention in high-traffic areas. Adding to the intrigue, Bengalureans are spotting posters teasing the upcoming SIT Games across the city. Each activation features a scannable QR code, making it easy for passersby to register on the spot.

Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group said, "At Sleepyhead, we are building a brand that understands what young India really wants - genuine comfort that fits into their lifestyle. The youth loves to 'chill' and we are here to reward the art of unwinding with SIT Games. This campaign embodies our mission to make relaxation fun, proving that sometimes, the best wins come from simply sitting back and enjoying the moment."

Registrations for SIT Games are now open, inviting Bengaluru's finest chillers to take on the ultimate sitting challenge. If you have what it takes to stay seated for 8 hours and outlast the competition, scan the QR codes featured on Sleepyhead's OOH activations across the city or visit mysleepyhead.com to secure your spot. Don't miss this chance to turn your sitting skills into an INR 1 lakh win-sign up now and get ready to lounge your way to victory!

Founded in 2017, Sleepyhead is a Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) lifestyle and home decor brand designed for the digital-native Indian Millennial and Gen Z. Pioneering the Bed-In-A-Box concept in India, Sleepyhead has redefined convenience and innovation in home solutions. With a thoughtfully crafted range of stylish and functional furniture, the brand makes everyday living fun, fabulous, and effortlessly comfortable.

Sleepyhead is committed to making great design accessible without compromising on quality or service, catering to the evolving needs of modern Indian consumers. With a growing retail presence, the brand currently operates five stores in Bengaluru, bringing its unique offerings closer to customers.

For more information, visit mysleepyhead.com or follow us on @sleepyhead_hq on Instagram.

