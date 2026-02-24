Bengaluru, February 24: The Gracie Pizza Lancaster video continues to dominate social media after footage surfaced showing five individuals walking into a pizzeria in Lancaster, New York, and allegedly attempting to attack a 16 year old employee, identified as Gracie, working alone. The incident took place at Pan Pizza Co., located near the corner of Genesee Street and Transit Road.

According to reports and surveillance footage, the group exited a car in the parking lot before entering the restaurant while filming. Two girls reportedly approached the teenage worker, allegedly knowing she was alone behind the counter. What they did not expect was that the young employee, identified as Gracie, had prior MMA training. Viral Video From US: Speeding Pickup Truck Goes Airborne and Crashes Into a Home in Oregon.

Lancaster Pizza Worker Uses MMA Training to Fight Off Group Attack

Gracie, a 16-year-old, from Lancaster, NY, pizza worker trained in MMA, fought off multiple attackers at Pan Pizza Co. Police reviewed footage and ruled it self-defense; no charges against her Attackers face felony gang assault charges, according to local reports FAFO pic.twitter.com/FXPVPGH3EJ — Lara (@TradingLara) January 30, 2026

The now viral Gracie Pizza Lancaster video captures the intense moments as the confrontation escalates. Instead of panicking, the teen used controlled martial arts techniques to defend herself and prevent the situation from spiraling further. Viewers have described her response as disciplined and precise. US: Viral Video Shows Man Rocking Pair of High Heels in Ohio, Netizens React.

Police responded to the scene and later ruled the incident self defense after reviewing security footage and mobile recordings. Authorities confirmed that one of the alleged attackers was located. According to updates shared by Gracie’s father on social media, one girl sustained a broken orbital bone and was recovering in hospital. He also stated that the other four individuals involved have been identified.

Several of those connected to the incident are reportedly facing serious charges, including felony assault. The Gracie Pizza Lancaster video has sparked debate about accountability, workplace safety and the importance of self defense training.

