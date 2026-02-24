In an extraordinary and heartwarming celebration, twin brothers Vijay and Vinay tied the knot with twin sisters Keerthana and Keerthi in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, creating a rare double wedding that has become the talk of the region. Hailing from nearby villages, the two identical pairs sat side by side on the wedding stage, leaving guests amazed and often confused as they tried to tell them apart. The visually stunning ceremony drew large crowds from across Kamareddy, with many calling it a once in a lifetime moment for the district. Laughter, excitement and curiosity filled the venue as attendees clicked endless photos of the unique twin union. Soon after, pictures and videos from the wedding flooded social media, going viral and captivating viewers far beyond Telangana. Locals say it is one of the most unforgettable weddings the district has ever witnessed. UP Wedding Turns Chaotic As First Wife Storms Husband’s Third Marriage in Sitapur, Thrashes Groom Before Police Intervene (Watch Video).

Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters in Telangana’s Kamareddy District

In a rare wedding in Kamareddy, twin brothers Vijay and Vinay from Ghanpur married twin sisters Keerthana and Keerthi from Demi Kalan. Both couples look identical, leaving guests amazed as they sat side by side on the stage. Villagers called it a once-in-a-lifetime celebration… pic.twitter.com/nDyuiSYq7o — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) February 24, 2026

