GIFT City, Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 24: Smart Paper, a leader in AI-based educational assessment technology, is proud to announce its selection by UNESCO for its innovative application in learning assessment. This recognition highlights Smart Paper's commitment to ecologically enhancing educational outcomes through data, human-centred design, and technology.

Dr. Fengchun Miao, Chief of the Unit for Technology and AI in Education at UNESCO, recognized Smart Paper in a recent announcement. In his announcement about the selection of AI platforms and tools for learning assessment, Dr Miao noted, "Smart Paper uses computer vision algorithms and handwriting recognition models to grade paper worksheets for English, Hindi, and Maths." He acknowledged the significant impact of Smart Paper, which is currently implemented in 65,000 public schools in Rajasthan, benefiting over 4.7 million students and 237,000 teachers through Smart Paper Assessments.

The competency-based assessments in Rajasthan state powered by Smart Paper provide actionable data about every child's learning competencies. Paper assessments reach every grade 3 to 8 child without limitations of infrastructure and technology. The papers are digitized from photos using AI on the government mobile app RKSMBK, where Smart Paper is integrated. Using this learning data, classroom teachers are provided actionable insights, and parents are provided report cards that can enhance at-home learning. The selection by UNESCO underscores Smart Paper's role as a frontrunner in employing AI for enhancing educational advancement.

Nirmal Patel, CEO of Smart Paper, expressed gratitude and excitement over this international recognition. "We are thrilled to be selected by UNESCO for our social impact work in Rajasthan. India and the world need a solution that can make educational data available equitably and at scale without facing any boundaries. Data's power in education is only beginning. Now, a nation like India can aim to have data-informed classrooms for millions without facing the digital divide."

Smart Paper's selection by UNESCO is a testament to its innovative approach to leveraging AI to solve pressing problems

For more information about Smart Paper and its groundbreaking AI technology in education, please visit www.SmartPaperApp.com.

About Smart Paper:

Smart Paper is an AI technology to connect paper and digital learning. Paper is in every classroom, disconnected from digital. Smart Paper AI is a bridge between paper and digital in education, enabling effective and engaging educational experiences. Our mission is to connect 1 billion students with digital educational data systems through paper-digital integration and bring the benefit of data to the global education landscape. Smart Paper has won a grant award from Schmidt Futures and is also a winner of the Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in AI for Education.

