Mohali (Punjab) / Chandigarh [India], January 22: North India's entertainment ecosystem received a significant boost with the launch of Smarters Music Studio, a technology-driven music and post-production facility that opened in Mohali today, offering artists and filmmakers access to international-level production infrastructure within the region.

The grand opening was marked by the presence of renowned Bollywood and Punjabi actor and comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi as the chief guest, along with a host of prominent artists, directors, producers and industry professionals from the music, film and OTT sectors. The turnout highlighted the industry's growing appetite for world-class creative infrastructure in North India.

Sharing his thoughts, Gurpreet Ghuggi said, "Smarters Music Studio represents a new chapter for Punjab's creative industry. The level of technology, sound design and visual post-production available here matches global standards. It is inspiring to see such a world-class facility come up in Mohali. This studio will create immense opportunities for local talent and take Punjabi music and cinema to new heights."

Speaking on the occasion, Sukh Brar, a renowned music producer known for his work in Punjabi songs and films and a specialist in mixing and mastering, who is also the driving force behind the studio, said, "Smarters Music Studio was conceived with a vision to bring international-level music and post-production technology to Punjab. Our aim is to provide artists, filmmakers and content creators with a space where creativity is supported by world-class infrastructure. With this launch in Mohali, we are proud to contribute to the growth of North India's music, film and OTT ecosystem."

A major highlight of the facility is its installation of the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel, a high-end colour grading system used in international cinema and premium OTT productions. With this integration, Smarters Music Studio becomes the only music studio in North India to offer such advanced visual post-production capabilities, enabling cinematic finishing and broadcast-ready mastering under one roof.

The studio brings together advanced visual workflows with comprehensive audio services including professional recording, music production, stereo and Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering, background scoring, dubbing, podcast production and sound restoration, supported by industry-grade acoustics and premium monitoring systems.

Strategically located in Mohali, the studio is expected to reduce dependence on metro cities and strengthen North India's production landscape.

