VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: SmartValue marked a major milestone, celebrating 25 years of excellence, with a successful mega blood donation drive at Hyatt Regency in collaboration with Feel Foundation. This initiative sets a new benchmark for corporate social responsibility.

Also Read | BCCI Hails India Cricket Team's Unbeaten Run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Glory.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from business leaders, with 1000 donors participating and making a significant impact on healthcare and emergency needs.

"The urgent need for blood supply cannot be overstated," said the SmartValue management in a statement. "We commend our donors, volunteers, and medical professionals for their selfless efforts, which have replenished blood banks and supported patients in need."

Also Read | iQOO Z10x, iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 Turbo, and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Expected Soon in India; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Price.

"We're grateful to everyone who contributed to this initiative," added the statemen released by Feel Foundation . "Every drop counts, and today, we've taken a step towards saving numerous lives."

The collected blood units will be used to support cancer patients and individuals battling critical illnesses.

SmartValue extends its heartfelt gratitude to associates, sponsors, and healthcare professionals who contributed to the event's success. The organization remains committed to advocating for regular blood donation, encouraging more people to join this noble cause.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)